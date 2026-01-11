'Team Functioned Like Military Camp': Sivakarthikeyan On Making 25 Last-Minute CBFC Cuts Before Parasakthi Release
Sivakarthikeyan reveals Parasakthi received CBFC clearance after 25 last-minute cuts, completed within 10 hours, allowing the film to release on schedule.
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sudha Kongara's film Parasakthi narrowly made it to theatres after receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at the very last moment. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer was certified UA just a day before its scheduled January 10 release, after the makers were asked to carry out as many as 25 cuts and modifications.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Sivakarthikeyan said that the team was under tremendous pressure due to the limited time they had to implement the instructions of the CBFC. The actor shared that on the very last minute, filmmakers were informed about the said changes. This gave them almost no scope to understand why those cuts were needed or explain the importance of certain dialogues that were asked to be muted.
Sivakarthikeyan stated that the priority for the entire team was to meet the release deadline rather than engage in discussions with the certification body. With theatres already booked and promotions underway, delaying the release was not an option.
Describing the situation, the actor said, "Our entire team functioned like a military camp. We had everyone on standby for 24 hours because it was quite challenging to implement these changes. The more advanced technology has become, the more difficult it has become in certain ways."
He further said that despite the pressure, the filmmakers tried their best to ensure the film's flow and viewing experience were not affected by the edits. "Thankfully, the cuts weren't too random; the team was able to match them somehow, ensuring they didn't spoil the experience and deliver the final cut within the 10 hours we had," Sivakarthikeyan said.
The actor also spoke about the relief that followed once the CBFC certificate finally arrived. He said he felt reassured when Parasakthi received approval on January 9, just a day before its theatrical release.
Sivakarthikeyan's comments come at a time when another major Tamil film is facing certification issues. Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, which was originally slated for a January 9 release, has been delayed due to unresolved matters with the CBFC.
Parasakthi Box Office Collection
Parasakthi managed a decent opening at the box office. According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi collected Rs 12.35 crore net in India on its opening day. Globally, the film had brought in Rs 24.70 crore.
About Parasakthi
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa in key roles. Set in 1960s Madras, the film revolves around the story of two brothers who become involved in the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu, a politically charged movement that shaped the state's history.
