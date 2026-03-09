ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan's Sports Comedy-Drama

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is finally set to make its OTT debut nearly a year after its theatrical release. The film will soon begin streaming on SonyLIV, the platform announced on Monday.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film was released in theatres across India in June 2025. It performed strongly at the box office and earned more than Rs 250 crore.

Sitarre Zameen Par features Aamir Khan playing the role of Gulshan Arora, who is an assistant coach for a professional basketball team. His life takes an unexpected turn when he loses his job. Later, due to a drunk-driving incident, he shows up in court. Instead of serving jail time, the court gives him the option of completing 90 days of community service.

As part of the sentence, Gulshan is instructed to coach a neurodivergent team and prepare them for a basketball tournament.