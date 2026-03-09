Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan's Sports Comedy-Drama
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is set to make its digital debut. Read to know the streaming details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 9, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is finally set to make its OTT debut nearly a year after its theatrical release. The film will soon begin streaming on SonyLIV, the platform announced on Monday.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film was released in theatres across India in June 2025. It performed strongly at the box office and earned more than Rs 250 crore.
Sitarre Zameen Par features Aamir Khan playing the role of Gulshan Arora, who is an assistant coach for a professional basketball team. His life takes an unexpected turn when he loses his job. Later, due to a drunk-driving incident, he shows up in court. Instead of serving jail time, the court gives him the option of completing 90 days of community service.
As part of the sentence, Gulshan is instructed to coach a neurodivergent team and prepare them for a basketball tournament.
The film is an official remake of the Spanish movie Champions and is also considered a spiritual follow-up to Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which focused on the struggles of a dyslexic child played by Darsheel Safary.
Soon after its theatrical release, Aamir experimented with a unique digital distribution model by releasing the film on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view system. Viewers could watch the film by paying around Rs 100.
Explaining the move earlier, Aamir had said, "This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket... I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don't want those Rs100-125 crore from OTT channels. I want to earn Rs 100 from my audience. I prefer that more."
Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh along with several young actors, including Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.
The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.