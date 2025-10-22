ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Rishabh Tandon Of Ishq Faqeerana Fame Dies Of Heart Attack At 32; Last Post With Wife Goes Viral

Singer Rishabh Tandon Of Ishq Faqeerana Fame ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Singer and composer Rishabh Tandon, best known for songs like Ishq Faqeerana, Yeh Ashiqui, and Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, has passed away. He was 32 years old. Rishabh suffered a heart attack in New Delhi, where he had gone to celebrate Diwali with his family. A former team member confirmed to the media the sad news and said that his family is in shock. His family is waiting for relatives to arrive in Delhi for the final rites. They have requested privacy during this difficult time. Rishabh lived in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, in Mumbai. He is survived by his Russian wife, Olesya Nedobegova. A close source told a news agency that Rishabh was a huge animal lover and had three pet dogs.