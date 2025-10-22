ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Rishabh Tandon Of Ishq Faqeerana Fame Dies Of Heart Attack At 32; Last Post With Wife Goes Viral

Singer Rishabh Tandon, known for Ishq Faqeerana, passed away at 32 due to a heart attack in Delhi.

Singer Rishabh Tandon Of Ishq Faqeerana Fame
Singer Rishabh Tandon Of Ishq Faqeerana Fame (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 22, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST

Updated : October 22, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: Singer and composer Rishabh Tandon, best known for songs like Ishq Faqeerana, Yeh Ashiqui, and Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, has passed away. He was 32 years old.

Rishabh suffered a heart attack in New Delhi, where he had gone to celebrate Diwali with his family. A former team member confirmed to the media the sad news and said that his family is in shock. His family is waiting for relatives to arrive in Delhi for the final rites. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Rishabh lived in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, in Mumbai. He is survived by his Russian wife, Olesya Nedobegova. A close source told a news agency that Rishabh was a huge animal lover and had three pet dogs.

Rishabh had a strong social media presence with over 449K Instagram followers. His bio described him as a "believer, possessed by the energy of Shiva…" His last Instagram post was on October 11, featuring pictures with his wife during Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the photos, Olesya wore a red traditional outfit and performed puja with Rishabh. One of the images showed her looking at him through a sieve.

Just a day earlier, on October 10, Olesya had posted a birthday video for Rishabh. The video featured the couple with their dogs. The text on the video read, "Happy Birthday My Love." Her caption said, "Happy Birthday my king… my love… my life."

Rishabh had been working on multiple unreleased songs and a new album before his death. He had returned to composing music in 2020, after taking a 10-year break since his first album.

Apart from being a singer and composer, he was also an actor, known for Faqeer – Living Limitless and his music video projects Rashna: The Ray of Light and Ishq Faqeerana. The sudden loss of Rishabh Tandon has left the music industry and his fans deeply shocked and saddened.

