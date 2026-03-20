ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Master Saleem Says 'Name Does Not Matter, Work Defines Identity'

Chhindwara: Noted singer Master Saleem on Thursday said that identity is defined by one’s work and not by name, while addressing a press interaction during a Devi Jagran event in Chhindwara.

Saleem, who had arrived in the city to perform at the religious event, said people often question how he sings devotional songs due to his name. He said he considers himself a Hindustani (Indian) first and expressed deep devotion towards Lord Shiva.

"I am first an Indian, and my religion is Hindu. I am a devotee of Shankarji," he said.

The singer also showed a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his hand, underlining his faith. He said he has achieved success in life due to the blessings of the divine.

"I have given many hit songs in many films, but now I have returned to singing devotional songs and bhajans because one day everyone has to return here. No matter how much you travel, peace of mind is found only in bhajans, Devi songs, and Jagrans," Saleem said.