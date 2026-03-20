Singer Master Saleem Says 'Name Does Not Matter, Work Defines Identity'
The singer spoke about faith, music and identity while attending a Devi Jagran event in Madhya Pradesh, writes Mahendra Rai.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Chhindwara: Noted singer Master Saleem on Thursday said that identity is defined by one’s work and not by name, while addressing a press interaction during a Devi Jagran event in Chhindwara.
Saleem, who had arrived in the city to perform at the religious event, said people often question how he sings devotional songs due to his name. He said he considers himself a Hindustani (Indian) first and expressed deep devotion towards Lord Shiva.
"I am first an Indian, and my religion is Hindu. I am a devotee of Shankarji," he said.
The singer also showed a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his hand, underlining his faith. He said he has achieved success in life due to the blessings of the divine.
"I have given many hit songs in many films, but now I have returned to singing devotional songs and bhajans because one day everyone has to return here. No matter how much you travel, peace of mind is found only in bhajans, Devi songs, and Jagrans," Saleem said.
He further added that name means nothing and your work defines your identity. "If your work is good, everyone will praise you. If we have the opportunity to practice devotion, we should do it in time; otherwise, we will only regret it later," he added.
Saleem also spoke about meeting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, describing him as a saint whose words and presence bring peace and positively influence people’s lives.
The singer’s father, Puran Shah Koti, was a music teacher and a noted Sufi singer who trained several Punjabi artists.
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