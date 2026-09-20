ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Ed Sheeran Says Gaza Situation 'Unjustifiable' Following Controversy

Philadelphia: Pop star Ed Sheeran said Saturday the situation in Gaza is "unjustifiable," following a wave of criticism that he had failed to back his opening act who was booted from the tour after making pro-Palestinian comments.

The singer, who had previously maintained an apolitical stance, broke his silence on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in his first show since the controversy involving US rapper Macklemore.

"What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate," Sheeran said in Philadelphia.

"Our hearts have been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians' lives, children's lives, and the systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."

Macklemore had declared "Free Palestine" at a New Jersey concert this month, drawing backlash from owners of US stadiums hosting future dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour.

The British artist, 35, has denied being behind the decision to remove the rapper, instead blaming the tour promoter. Four supporting acts subsequently walked out on the "Shape of You" singer, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.

"I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so so sorry," an emotional Sheeran told his audience, who responded with cheers.

As the show was coming to an end, Sheeran said that this week had been the "hardest of my life" and that he had been afraid people would "throw things" at him. Thanking the audience for their support, he called this show the "best night" of his life and shed some tears.

Sheeran had been accused by critics of failing to stand up to the stadium owners -- led by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft -- and was targeted by boycott calls.

The singer said he was "deeply worried" about the idea of venues pre-approving the content of performances. "This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world."

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