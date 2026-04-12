Legendary Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Remains In Critical Condition; PM Modi Prays For Her 'Speedy Recovery
Singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, remains in a critical condition, a PTI source said on Sunday.
The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening. “She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition,” PTI said, quoting sources. Bhosle's family has not issued an official statement on her health.
On Saturday, her granddaughter Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle’s health. “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital, and we request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.
Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concerns over the critical condition of playback singer Asha Bhosle and prayed for her speedy recovery. "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to the hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
Bhosle, the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has recorded over 12,500 songs in different languages over a career spanning eight decades, lending her voice to leading ladies from Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.
Among her most memorable songs are "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "In Ankhon Ki Masti", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", "Duniya Mein Logon Ko" and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main". In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ‘ASHA@90: Live in concert’, in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday. (With PTI Inputs)
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