ETV Bharat / entertainment

Legendary Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Remains In Critical Condition; PM Modi Prays For Her 'Speedy Recovery

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, remains in a critical condition, a PTI source said on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening. “She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition,” PTI said, quoting sources. Bhosle's family has not issued an official statement on her health.

On Saturday, her granddaughter Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle’s health. “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital, and we request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.