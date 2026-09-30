ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Only A Few Crores Away From Rs 50 Cr India Net

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6 ( Phots: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has managed to stay on track during the weekdays after a strong opening weekend. With the latest numbers, the fantasy thriller is now only a few crores away from reaching the Rs 50 crore mark in India net.

The film has also continued to find an audience in mass centres, which has helped it maintain its box-office run during the week. The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6 The Vvaan collected Rs 6 crore on its first Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film has earned around Rs 2.74 crore so far. The Day 6 figures are live and are expected to increase by the end of the day. With the latest collection, the film’s total India net has reached Rs 47.59 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 56.68 crore. The film is currently running across 5,672 shows and has recorded around 16% occupancy so far on Wednesday. The final Day 6 collection will give a clearer picture of how the film is holding in the middle of its first week.