The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Only A Few Crores Away From Rs 50 Cr India Net
The Vvaan continues to hold during the weekdays, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller now moving closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has managed to stay on track during the weekdays after a strong opening weekend. With the latest numbers, the fantasy thriller is now only a few crores away from reaching the Rs 50 crore mark in India net.
The film has also continued to find an audience in mass centres, which has helped it maintain its box-office run during the week.
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6
The Vvaan collected Rs 6 crore on its first Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film has earned around Rs 2.74 crore so far. The Day 6 figures are live and are expected to increase by the end of the day.
With the latest collection, the film’s total India net has reached Rs 47.59 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 56.68 crore.
The film is currently running across 5,672 shows and has recorded around 16% occupancy so far on Wednesday. The final Day 6 collection will give a clearer picture of how the film is holding in the middle of its first week.
The Vvaan Eyes Rs 50 Crore
The film is now close to crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India net. After its opening weekend, The Vvaan has continued to add to its total during the weekdays, with its performance in mass pockets helping its business.
The next few days will be important for the film as it looks to strengthen its first-week total. With new releases also arriving soon, the film will need to continue attracting audiences to theatres to maintain its pace.
About The Vvaan
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film is inspired by stories linked to the Vaan Devi temple in Bihar and combines folklore, mythology, fantasy, supernatural elements and action.
Sidharth Malhotra plays Rishi Kumar, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. After entering a forbidden forest despite warnings about Vandevi, he encounters a mysterious supernatural force and becomes involved in a fight to protect his people.
Tamannaah Bhatia plays Mamta Kumar, while the cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar. The film’s music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several release-date changes before arriving in theatres on September 25, 2026.