The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Can Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Stay On Track After Weekend?
The Vvaan enters its first Monday after a strong weekend, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film now facing its crucial weekday test.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is now facing its first major weekday test at the box office. After putting up a strong performance during its opening weekend, the film has started its first Monday with around Rs 4.05 crore so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 37.65 crore.
The Monday figures are still live and are expected to increase by the end of the day. The key question now is whether The Vvaan can maintain the momentum it built over the weekend and continue its run during the weekdays.
The Day 4 numbers are live and are expected to increase by the end of Monday. The film is now close to crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in India, as per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.
The Vvaan Day 4 Box Office Collection
The Vvaan earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. According to the latest figures, the film has now recorded Rs 4.05 crore on its first Monday so far.
The film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 37.65 crore, while its India gross collection has reached around Rs 44.93 crore. The film is currently running across 6,164 shows and has recorded around 19% occupancy so far on Monday.
The first Monday performance is important for the film after its strong weekend. If the film manages to hold its numbers through the weekdays, it can continue to add to its total before facing stronger competition in theatres.
The Vvaan Nears Rs 40 Crore
With its latest collection, The Vvaan is now only a few crore away from crossing Rs 40 crore in India. The film has shown a steady run since its release and managed to bring audiences to theatres during its first weekend.
The Monday numbers will give a clearer idea of how the film performs on weekdays. A steady hold during the week will be important for the film as it looks to recover more of its reported budget and add to its theatrical total.
About The Vvaan
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat are also part of the cast.
The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.