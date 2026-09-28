ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Can Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Stay On Track After Weekend?

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is now facing its first major weekday test at the box office. After putting up a strong performance during its opening weekend, the film has started its first Monday with around Rs 4.05 crore so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 37.65 crore.

The Monday figures are still live and are expected to increase by the end of the day. The key question now is whether The Vvaan can maintain the momentum it built over the weekend and continue its run during the weekdays.

The Day 4 numbers are live and are expected to increase by the end of Monday. The film is now close to crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in India, as per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Vvaan Day 4 Box Office Collection

The Vvaan earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. According to the latest figures, the film has now recorded Rs 4.05 crore on its first Monday so far.

The film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 37.65 crore, while its India gross collection has reached around Rs 44.93 crore. The film is currently running across 6,164 shows and has recorded around 19% occupancy so far on Monday.