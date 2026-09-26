ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Shows Growth, Earns Over Rs 16 Crore

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has shown a jump at the box office on its second day. After collecting Rs 8 crore net in India on Friday, the film has earned Rs 8.43 crore on Saturday so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 16.43 crore.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan was released in theatres on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Despite this, it managed to open with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and has maintained its pace on Saturday.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Vvaan has collected Rs 8.43 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film recorded around 30% occupancy on Saturday and is running across 5,999 shows.

The Saturday collection is already higher than the film’s Day 1 figure of Rs 8 crore. However, the Day 2 numbers are still live and are expected to increase by the end of the day. The film has collected Rs 16.43 crore net in India so far, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 19.55 crore.

The second-day jump is important for The Vvaan, as the film needs to maintain its pace through the rest of the weekend. A strong Saturday and Sunday could help the film build a better total in its opening weekend.