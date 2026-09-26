The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Shows Growth, Earns Over Rs 16 Crore
The Vvaan has recorded a jump at the box office on Saturday, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer showing growth on its second day.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has shown a jump at the box office on its second day. After collecting Rs 8 crore net in India on Friday, the film has earned Rs 8.43 crore on Saturday so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 16.43 crore.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan was released in theatres on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Despite this, it managed to open with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and has maintained its pace on Saturday.
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2
According to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Vvaan has collected Rs 8.43 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film recorded around 30% occupancy on Saturday and is running across 5,999 shows.
The Saturday collection is already higher than the film’s Day 1 figure of Rs 8 crore. However, the Day 2 numbers are still live and are expected to increase by the end of the day. The film has collected Rs 16.43 crore net in India so far, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 19.55 crore.
The second-day jump is important for The Vvaan, as the film needs to maintain its pace through the rest of the weekend. A strong Saturday and Sunday could help the film build a better total in its opening weekend.
The Vvaan Needs A Strong Weekend
The film is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore, although the makers have not officially announced its budget. With a reported budget of this scale, The Vvaan will need to continue performing well in the coming days.
The film also has limited time to make the most of its theatrical run. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release next Friday. The highly awaited film is expected to take up a significant number of screens, which could increase the competition for The Vvaan in its second week.
For now, the focus will be on how much The Vvaan earns by the end of its first weekend and whether it can maintain the Saturday growth on Sunday.
About The Vvaan
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat are also part of the cast.
The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.