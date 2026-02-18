ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Shares Moving Post After Losing His Father Sunil Malhotra: 'Will Carry Your Values Forward'

In his heartfelt post, Sidharth wrote, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture." Describing his father as someone who lived by values that never changed, the Student Of The Year actor added: "He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure." His words showed deep respect and admiration for the man who shaped his life.

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking news, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passed away a couple of days ago. The actor shared the update on his Instagram account with a slew of throwback pictures and an emotional note. In his message, he remembered his father as a man of strong values, quiet strength, and endless positivity.

"From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall," the actor added.

The loss has clearly left a huge void in the family. Sidharth expressed his pain but also his gratitude. He wrote, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together."

He further shared that his father passed away peacefully in his sleep. Though the pain is deep, Sidharth promised to carry forward his father's legacy. "I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad," he concluded.

Over the years, Sidharth has often spoken about how close he was to his father. He once called him his "favourite hero" on Father's Day. His latest post shows that the bond they shared was filled with love, respect, and pride. As he mourns this personal loss, fans and members of the film industry have been sending prayers and strength to the actor and his family during this tough time.