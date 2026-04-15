ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Adorable Peek Into Life As A Girl Dad, Fans Call Him 'Pookie'

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Tell me you're a girl dad without telling me you're a girl dad (along with a bow emoji)." The caption quickly became the highlight of the post, with fans loving his sweet and humorous take on fatherhood.

On Wednesday, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and posted a cheerful picture of himself in a casual white T-shirt. However, what caught everyone's attention was a tiny white bow clipped onto his hair.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is clearly enjoying his new role as a father, and his latest social media post has left fans delighted. The actor recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of his personal life, perfectly capturing his "girl dad" phase.

Sidharth, who is married to actor Kiara Advani, welcomed a baby girl last year. Since then, the couple has kept their personal life mostly private, occasionally sharing special moments with fans.

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comments section with love. One user wrote, "Pookie Malhotra saab," while another commented, "Styling creds: Saraayah Malhotra." Many others called him the "cutest girl dad" and praised the actor for embracing fatherhood so warmly.

Earlier, Sidharth had spoken about his daughter during a public interaction at an event in Mumbai. Talking about his daily routine, he shared, "That's our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She's in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can't speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she's the superstar."

Sidharth and Kiara had announced the birth of their daughter on July 15 last year through a joint Instagram post. They had written, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. - Kiara & Sidharth." Later, the couple revealed her name, Saraayah Malhotra, calling her their "divine blessing" and "princess."

The couple tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They had earlier shared screen space in the film Shershaah.