ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Holds Strong, Nears Rs 45 Cr India Net

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is maintaining a steady pace at the box office as it enters the second half of its opening week. After a strong weekend, the film has continued to bring audiences to theatres during the weekdays. The latest numbers show that the film is now getting closer to Rs 45 crore in its India net collection.

The film has recorded around 28% occupancy so far on Tuesday and is currently running across 5,740 shows. The final Day 5 collection will give a better idea of how well the film is holding after its opening weekend.

With the latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 43.21 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 51.49 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Vvaan collected Rs 5.25 crore on its first Monday. On Tuesday, the film has earned Rs 4.36 crore so far. The Day 5 figures are still live and are expected to increase by the end of the day.

The film had a strong weekend, with its Day 2 and Day 3 collections showing a rise from its opening-day figure. It then collected Rs 5.25 crore on Monday.

Now, the weekday performance will be important for The Vvaan. The film has already crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in India and will look to maintain its pace during the rest of its first week.

The coming days will also be important because the film will soon face fresh competition at the box office. Its weekday numbers will show whether it can continue to attract audiences after the opening weekend.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The story is set in the forests of Central India and combines folklore, mythology, fantasy, supernatural elements and action.

Sidharth Malhotra plays Rishi Kumar, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. After entering a forbidden forest despite warnings about Vandevi, he comes across a mysterious supernatural force and gets involved in a dangerous fight to protect his people.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays Mamta Kumar, while the cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar. The film’s music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Announced in 2024, the film went through several release-date changes before finally arriving in theatres on September 25, 2026.