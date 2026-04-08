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'Juhu-Bandra Peeps Have Given ATBBs': Siddharth Anand Hits Back At Zakir Khan After Dhurandhar Remark

Siddharth Anand defended Bollywood's legacy after Zakir Khan's Dhurandhar remarks, sparking debate over industry reactions to the film's massive box-office success.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand reacts after Zakir Khan's Dhurandhar remark
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand reacts after Zakir Khan's Dhurandhar remark (Photo: IANS/ Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has weighed in on comedian Zakir Khan's controversial remarks about the success of Dhurandhar, joining the conversation shortly after actor Ameesha Patel urged Khan to "stop spreading negativity." The exchange has sparked debate across social media, with many users linking Anand's post directly to Khan's comments at a recent award show.

The controversy began when Zakir Khan joked that the massive box-office success of Dhurandhar had left many in Bollywood feeling jealous. In a viral clip, the comedian said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de… sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai," implying that despite public praise, the film's blockbuster run had unsettled the industry. He also made a quip referencing Mumbai's film hub, saying, "Bomb film mein foote Lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein."

Soon after, Ameesha Patel responded strongly on social media, defending the Hindi film industry. "Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! Film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars… have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill," she wrote, pushing back against the idea that Bollywood felt threatened.

Following her reaction, Siddharth Anand appeared to take a subtle dig at Zakir's remarks without naming him directly. Taking to X, Anand defended filmmakers and stars associated with Mumbai's Bandra and Juhu areas, often seen as the heart of mainstream Bollywood. He wrote, "Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBBs since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution."

His comment quickly drew attention online, with many interpreting it as a response to Zakir's joke. Social media users flooded the thread with mixed reactions. Some supported Anand's defence of Bollywood's legacy, while others felt the tweet reinforced Zakir's point. One user wrote, "This tweet proves Zakir's joke," while another commented, "Now I'm 200 percent sure what Zakir Khan said about Dhurandhar."

The debate comes amid the historic success of Dhurandhar and its sequel. The first film reportedly earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar 2 went on to become the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise has emerged as one of the biggest commercial success stories in recent years.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Comes In Support Of Rajpal Yadav After Award Show Debacle, Says 'Dil Se Kaam Karo'
  2. After Watching Dhurandhar Twice, Paresh Rawal Says 'It Would Have Been Fun If I Were In This Film'
  3. SS Rajamouli Calls It 'Masterclass', Prakash Raj Takes A Dig: Dhurandhar 2 Sees Divided Reactions Amid Box Office Buzz

TAGGED:

AMEESHA PATEL ZAKIR KHAN ROW
DHURANDHAR BOX OFFICE RECORD
ZAKIR KHAN DHURANDHAR
RANVEER SINGH DHURANDHAR
SIDDHARTH ANAND ON DHURANDHAR

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