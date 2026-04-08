ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Juhu-Bandra Peeps Have Given ATBBs': Siddharth Anand Hits Back At Zakir Khan After Dhurandhar Remark

The controversy began when Zakir Khan joked that the massive box-office success of Dhurandhar had left many in Bollywood feeling jealous. In a viral clip, the comedian said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de… sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai," implying that despite public praise, the film's blockbuster run had unsettled the industry. He also made a quip referencing Mumbai's film hub, saying, "Bomb film mein foote Lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein."

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has weighed in on comedian Zakir Khan's controversial remarks about the success of Dhurandhar, joining the conversation shortly after actor Ameesha Patel urged Khan to "stop spreading negativity." The exchange has sparked debate across social media, with many users linking Anand's post directly to Khan's comments at a recent award show.

Soon after, Ameesha Patel responded strongly on social media, defending the Hindi film industry. "Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! Film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars… have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill," she wrote, pushing back against the idea that Bollywood felt threatened.

Following her reaction, Siddharth Anand appeared to take a subtle dig at Zakir's remarks without naming him directly. Taking to X, Anand defended filmmakers and stars associated with Mumbai's Bandra and Juhu areas, often seen as the heart of mainstream Bollywood. He wrote, "Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBBs since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution."

His comment quickly drew attention online, with many interpreting it as a response to Zakir's joke. Social media users flooded the thread with mixed reactions. Some supported Anand's defence of Bollywood's legacy, while others felt the tweet reinforced Zakir's point. One user wrote, "This tweet proves Zakir's joke," while another commented, "Now I'm 200 percent sure what Zakir Khan said about Dhurandhar."

The debate comes amid the historic success of Dhurandhar and its sequel. The first film reportedly earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar 2 went on to become the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise has emerged as one of the biggest commercial success stories in recent years.