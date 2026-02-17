'Curly Hair Can't Be A Hero': Do Deewane Seher Mein Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Being Mocked For His Looks | Interview
Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about insecurities, Bhansali's trust, bonding with Mrunal Thakur, and his dreams beyond hero roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is today counted among the promising faces of Hindi cinema. He rose to fame with Gully Boy and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Over the years, he has explored different genres through films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dhadak 2.
Now, Siddhant is gearing up for the release of his new romantic film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, the actor opened up about the film, his struggles, insecurities, ambitions, and his upcoming role based on the life of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram.
ETV Bharat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the producer of your film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein.' He is known to be very strict and particular about his work. How was your experience working on his film?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: The experience was truly extraordinary and unforgettable for me. I still remember the first time I heard the script and met him. I immediately understood that this film was very close to his heart. Somewhere, he sees himself in the two main characters of the story. That made the film even more special.
At the same time, I felt pressure. I kept asking myself, "Will I be able to do justice to this role? Will I meet his expectations?" These questions were always in my mind. But when we started working, I saw how sensitive and creative he is with his suggestions.
People often call him a taskmaster, but he had full faith in director Ravi sir and also trusted us completely. After Gully Boy, I had told him that I wished to work with him someday. He was already aware of Mrunal's work and appreciated her talent. The trust he showed in the three of us became the foundation of this journey.
Though he did not visit the sets regularly, he was updated about every detail. From editing the songs to choosing which track worked best, he kept a close watch. After our announcement, he messaged us expressing his happiness. Even while shooting for Love and War, he took time to meet us. We were told we would get only one hour, but he spoke with us for two hours. He liked the film and felt proud of it. For us, that was the biggest reward.
ETV Bharat: At the beginning of an artist's career, insecurities are common. Did you face any?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Yes, of course. I had many insecurities. As a child, I was teased because of my curly hair. Kids called me "Maggi noodles." They also teased me for having small eyes and even called me "Nepali." My English was not very fluent. At home, I spoke Bhojpuri, and sometimes I was made fun of for that too.
All this affected my confidence. Even when I knew the answer in class, I did not raise my hand. I was shy to speak to people. If someone treated me unfairly, I would not protest.
But slowly, I began to accept myself. Today, the same curly hair and small eyes are part of my identity. I realised that being different is not a weakness. It is strength. During auditions too, some people said, "A boy with curly hair can't be a hero," or "Small eyes don't stand out on camera." But I decided not to let those comments define me.
ETV Bharat: What is the meaning behind the word 'Seher' in the film's title?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: The word 'Seher' means dawn, the first light after a dark night. In our film, it has a dual meaning. My character Shashank cannot pronounce "Sha" properly, so he says "Seher" instead of "Sheher." This adds a playful innocence to the story.
But the word goes deeper. It stands for hope. In today's world, we see a lot of violence, toxic relationships, and emotional confusion. Our film tries to be like a gentle ray of sunlight. It tells a simple but intense love story. Everything from costumes to cinematography has a soft, poetic feel. So 'Seher' is not just a word in the title. It is the soul of the film. It represents optimism and a fresh beginning.
ETV Bharat: Metropolitan stories are said to be struggling at the box office. Do you think your film will bring something fresh?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Our film is different from loud, hyper-dramatic cinema. It reminds me of the simple and realistic films of Amol Palekar's time. The characters are ordinary and imperfect, but there is dreaminess and hope in them.
Yes, we enjoy big drama and grand sets, but this film is soft and emotional. It feels old-school in storytelling but is completely set in today's world. There is a dialogue in the film: "Maybe I am not beautiful." It reflects the pressure young people feel because of social media.
On platforms like Instagram, everyone seems perfect. Filters create unrealistic beauty standards. Young girls and boys feel insecure. They see others achieving success at a young age and feel left behind. Our story touches these feelings. It shows two imperfect lovers finding each other and growing together.
ETV Bharat: How is your bond with Mrunal Thakur?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: I was already a fan of her work. I had watched her in Super 30 and TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Nach Baliye. She has worked very hard to move from television to cinema. I respect that journey.
When we met, I told her clearly that I wanted to work with her. Mutual respect is important. Both of us have faced struggles and self-doubt. That created an unspoken understanding between us. Our bond was natural and honest. In a competitive industry, such comfort is rare. But it helped our on-screen chemistry.
ETV Bharat: How important are friendship and honesty in work?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: For me, they are very important. If there is friendship, there is trust. And if there is trust, performances become free and real. Whether it was Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan or Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I always valued honesty. No one is bigger than the film. We all work together.
ETV Bharat: You represent the new generation but also choose meaningful films. Are you proud of that?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: It is the audience who decides if a film becomes a cult. As artists, we can only be sincere. My ambition is not limited to being recognised as a hero. I want my work to leave a mark. I want to contribute something meaningful to this cultural timeline.
Being part of a film based on the life of V. Shantaram is a huge responsibility. He was not just a filmmaker but a visionary. To portray such a personality is more than a role. It is a duty.
ETV Bharat: How are you preparing for that role?
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Right now, promotions are keeping me busy. But soon, preparation will begin seriously. I have had long discussions with director Abhijit Deshpande. I am studying the time period and Shantaram ji's work style.
I have watched his films carefully. I also met his family and talked to them about him. When you portray a historical personality, you must understand their thoughts and emotions, not just their appearance. I feel excited and a little nervous. But I believe this role will push me to new heights. Shooting will begin in the second half of this year.
