'Curly Hair Can't Be A Hero': Do Deewane Seher Mein Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Being Mocked For His Looks | Interview

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is today counted among the promising faces of Hindi cinema. He rose to fame with Gully Boy and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Over the years, he has explored different genres through films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dhadak 2.

Now, Siddhant is gearing up for the release of his new romantic film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, the actor opened up about the film, his struggles, insecurities, ambitions, and his upcoming role based on the life of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram.

ETV Bharat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the producer of your film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein.' He is known to be very strict and particular about his work. How was your experience working on his film?

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The experience was truly extraordinary and unforgettable for me. I still remember the first time I heard the script and met him. I immediately understood that this film was very close to his heart. Somewhere, he sees himself in the two main characters of the story. That made the film even more special.

At the same time, I felt pressure. I kept asking myself, "Will I be able to do justice to this role? Will I meet his expectations?" These questions were always in my mind. But when we started working, I saw how sensitive and creative he is with his suggestions.

People often call him a taskmaster, but he had full faith in director Ravi sir and also trusted us completely. After Gully Boy, I had told him that I wished to work with him someday. He was already aware of Mrunal's work and appreciated her talent. The trust he showed in the three of us became the foundation of this journey.

Though he did not visit the sets regularly, he was updated about every detail. From editing the songs to choosing which track worked best, he kept a close watch. After our announcement, he messaged us expressing his happiness. Even while shooting for Love and War, he took time to meet us. We were told we would get only one hour, but he spoke with us for two hours. He liked the film and felt proud of it. For us, that was the biggest reward.

ETV Bharat: At the beginning of an artist's career, insecurities are common. Did you face any?

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Yes, of course. I had many insecurities. As a child, I was teased because of my curly hair. Kids called me "Maggi noodles." They also teased me for having small eyes and even called me "Nepali." My English was not very fluent. At home, I spoke Bhojpuri, and sometimes I was made fun of for that too.

All this affected my confidence. Even when I knew the answer in class, I did not raise my hand. I was shy to speak to people. If someone treated me unfairly, I would not protest.

But slowly, I began to accept myself. Today, the same curly hair and small eyes are part of my identity. I realised that being different is not a weakness. It is strength. During auditions too, some people said, "A boy with curly hair can't be a hero," or "Small eyes don't stand out on camera." But I decided not to let those comments define me.