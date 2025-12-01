'Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema': Siddhant Chaturvedi's First Look As V Shantaram Unveiled For Upcoming Biopic
Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look as legendary filmmaker V Shantaram is unveiled, as makers announce a biopic exploring the visionary's life, legacy and cinematic innovations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look from the upcoming biopic V Shantaram has been unveiled today, November 1. The makers took to Instagram to reveal the first look of the actor, who portrays the iconic Indian filmmaker.
The poster, shared by Camera Take Films, features Siddhant in traditional Indian attire and a Nehru cap as he stands beside a vintage film camera. An eagle with its wings spread wide can be in the backdrop. The caption of the post read, "The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs - On the Big Screen."
The biopic aims to demonstrate the life of V Shantaram, one of India's most influential storytellers. His evolution from the silent film era through the advent of sound and colour, the biopic focuses on his contributions as a pioneering auteur whose work shaped the foundation of Indian cinema.
Siddhant, in a statement, said, "Portraying V Shantaram ji is one of the greatest honours of my life. He wasn't just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema; he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. It's a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life."
Director Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande shared, "V Shantaram has been a huge source of inspiration for me as a filmmaker. Telling his story is an honour, and I hope we do justice to the man behind the legend." The filmmaker also praised Siddhant as the natural choice for the role.
Producers Subhas Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde described V Shantaram as "the heartbeat" of Indian cinema, and asserted that Siddhant's sincerity made him the ideal choice for the role.
Born Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre in 1901, the filmmaker founded the Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and Rajkamal Kalamandir in 1942. He directed India's first Marathi talkie, Ayodhyecha Raja (1932), and delivered classics such as Duniya Na Mane, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje and Navrang. He was honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award in 1985.
Written and directed by Deshpande, V Shantaram is bankrolled by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde under the banners of Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions.