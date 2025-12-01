ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema': Siddhant Chaturvedi's First Look As V Shantaram Unveiled For Upcoming Biopic

Siddhant Chaturvedi's First Look As V Shantaram Unveiled For Upcoming Biopic ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look from the upcoming biopic V Shantaram has been unveiled today, November 1. The makers took to Instagram to reveal the first look of the actor, who portrays the iconic Indian filmmaker. The poster, shared by Camera Take Films, features Siddhant in traditional Indian attire and a Nehru cap as he stands beside a vintage film camera. An eagle with its wings spread wide can be in the backdrop. The caption of the post read, "The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs - On the Big Screen." The biopic aims to demonstrate the life of V Shantaram, one of India's most influential storytellers. His evolution from the silent film era through the advent of sound and colour, the biopic focuses on his contributions as a pioneering auteur whose work shaped the foundation of Indian cinema.