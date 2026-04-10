ETV Bharat / entertainment

Siblings Day 2026: Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail To Shraddha-Siddhanth, Bollywood Siblings Who Collaborated In Films

Hyderabad: On Siblings Day (April 10), take a look at real-life Bollywood siblings who have shared screen space in films. From Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail to Shraddha and Siddhant Kapoor, here are five sibling jodis from B-town who worked together onscreen.

Sibling relationships are often a mix of affection, rivalry, shared memories, and unwavering support. From childhood squabbles over trivial matters to standing by each other during life's defining moments, the bond between brothers and sisters evolves into something uniquely special. It is no surprise that this warmth and familiarity often translate beautifully on screen. Bollywood, known for its larger-than-life storytelling and emotional connections, has frequently witnessed real-life siblings collaborate in films, bringing authenticity, chemistry, and natural camaraderie to their performances.

On Siblings Day, celebrated globally on April 10, we revisit some well-known Bollywood sibling duos who not only share blood ties but also screen space. These collaborations whether brief cameos, full-fledged roles, or ensemble appearances have created memorable cinematic moments for audiences.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan And Sohail Khan

One of Bollywood's most prominent sibling trios, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan have collaborated across multiple films, both in front of and behind the camera. Their professional association reflects their strong family bond and mutual trust in each other's creative instincts.

The trio's collaborations date back to the late 1990s. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), directed by Sohail Khan, featured Salman in the lead with Arbaaz in a supporting role. The following year, Hello Brother (1999) saw Salman and Arbaaz sharing screen space again, with Sohail directing. Over the years, they continued working together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Jai Ho (2014), and Tubelight (2017), where Salman and Sohail appeared together.

Arbaaz Khan's role as producer of the Dabangg franchise further strengthened their collaboration, with Salman starring as the iconic Chulbul Pandey. Their films often leveraged their real-life rapport, making their onscreen interactions effortless and engaging for audiences.

Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Half-brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter also share a cinematic connection. The duo appeared together in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, where Ishaan featured as a child artist. Although their screen time together was limited, it marked an early instance of the siblings sharing the frame.

Both actors have since carved individual paths in Bollywood. Shahid established himself with films spanning romantic dramas to intense performances, while Ishaan gained recognition through Dhadak and subsequent projects. Their close personal bond and mutual admiration continue to spark interest among fans, who often hope to see them collaborate again in a full-fledged film.

Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol

The Deol brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have appeared together in multiple films, most notably the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. The franchise, which also featured their father Dharmendra, celebrated family dynamics both onscreen and offscreen.