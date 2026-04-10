Siblings Day 2026: Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail To Shraddha-Siddhanth, Bollywood Siblings Who Collaborated In Films
On Siblings Day, here's a look at Bollywood's real-life sibling duos, from Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail to Shraddha-Siddhanth, who collaborated and strengthened storytelling with their natural chemistry.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: On Siblings Day (April 10), take a look at real-life Bollywood siblings who have shared screen space in films. From Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail to Shraddha and Siddhant Kapoor, here are five sibling jodis from B-town who worked together onscreen.
Sibling relationships are often a mix of affection, rivalry, shared memories, and unwavering support. From childhood squabbles over trivial matters to standing by each other during life's defining moments, the bond between brothers and sisters evolves into something uniquely special. It is no surprise that this warmth and familiarity often translate beautifully on screen. Bollywood, known for its larger-than-life storytelling and emotional connections, has frequently witnessed real-life siblings collaborate in films, bringing authenticity, chemistry, and natural camaraderie to their performances.
On Siblings Day, celebrated globally on April 10, we revisit some well-known Bollywood sibling duos who not only share blood ties but also screen space. These collaborations whether brief cameos, full-fledged roles, or ensemble appearances have created memorable cinematic moments for audiences.
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan And Sohail Khan
One of Bollywood's most prominent sibling trios, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan have collaborated across multiple films, both in front of and behind the camera. Their professional association reflects their strong family bond and mutual trust in each other's creative instincts.
The trio's collaborations date back to the late 1990s. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), directed by Sohail Khan, featured Salman in the lead with Arbaaz in a supporting role. The following year, Hello Brother (1999) saw Salman and Arbaaz sharing screen space again, with Sohail directing. Over the years, they continued working together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Jai Ho (2014), and Tubelight (2017), where Salman and Sohail appeared together.
Arbaaz Khan's role as producer of the Dabangg franchise further strengthened their collaboration, with Salman starring as the iconic Chulbul Pandey. Their films often leveraged their real-life rapport, making their onscreen interactions effortless and engaging for audiences.
Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter
Half-brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter also share a cinematic connection. The duo appeared together in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, where Ishaan featured as a child artist. Although their screen time together was limited, it marked an early instance of the siblings sharing the frame.
Both actors have since carved individual paths in Bollywood. Shahid established himself with films spanning romantic dramas to intense performances, while Ishaan gained recognition through Dhadak and subsequent projects. Their close personal bond and mutual admiration continue to spark interest among fans, who often hope to see them collaborate again in a full-fledged film.
Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol
The Deol brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have appeared together in multiple films, most notably the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. The franchise, which also featured their father Dharmendra, celebrated family dynamics both onscreen and offscreen.
Their chemistry added a layer of authenticity to the comedic and emotional moments in the films. Beyond this series, the brothers have occasionally shared screen space in ensemble projects, reinforcing their reputation as one of Bollywood’s beloved sibling duos.
Shraddha Kapoor And Siddhanth Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor worked together in the biographical crime drama Haseena Parkar (2017). Shraddha played the titular role of Haseena Parkar, while Siddhanth portrayed her brother Dawood Ibrahim.
The film marked a rare instance of real-life siblings portraying siblings onscreen in intense roles. Their familiarity with each other translated into believable interactions, contributing to the film's emotional core.
Aditya Roy Kapur And Kunaal Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur shared screen space in the romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). While Aditya played the carefree Avi, Kunaal appeared as Taran, Aditi's partner. Though they did not have extensive scenes together, the film featured both brothers in prominent roles, making it a notable collaboration. Their contrasting screen personas Aditya's laid-back charm and Kunaal's comedic timing added variety to the ensemble cast.
Beyond the Screen: Sibling Collaborations Behind the Scenes
While several siblings have appeared together onscreen, others have forged strong creative partnerships behind the camera, shaping Bollywood projects through production, writing, and direction.
Farhan Akhtar And Zoya Akhtar
This brother-sister duo has been instrumental in creating some of Bollywood's most loved films. Their collaborations include Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do. With Farhan contributing as actor, writer, and producer, and Zoya as director and writer, the siblings have built a reputation for content-driven cinema.
Born to lyricist Javed Akhtar and writer Honey Irani, both inherited a rich creative legacy. Farhan started as a filmmaker before becoming a successful actor and singer, while Zoya established herself as a celebrated director with films like Gully Boy.
Anushka Sharma And Karnesh Sharma
Actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma teamed up to launch their production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Together, they produced projects such as NH10, Pari, and Bulbbul. Their collaboration highlights a strong entrepreneurial partnership, with both siblings focusing on content-driven storytelling.
Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem
Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have collaborated both onscreen and behind the scenes. They appeared together in Dobaara: See Your Evil (2017) and later launched their production banner, Saleem Siblings. The duo aims to develop bold, relevant content, including projects like Baby Do Die Do.
Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor have also worked closely together, particularly in film production. Rhea produced films starring Sonam such as Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. Their collaboration extends beyond cinema into fashion and branding, making them a notable creative partnership.
Real-life siblings collaborating in Bollywood bring an added dimension to storytelling. Their natural comfort, shared history, and understanding often enhance performances and creative decisions. Whether appearing together onscreen or shaping projects behind the camera, these sibling duos continue to strengthen the idea that family bonds can translate into compelling cinematic partnerships. On Siblings Day, these collaborations serve as a reminder that some of Bollywood's most memorable moments are rooted in real-life relationships.