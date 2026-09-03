INTERVIEW | Shweta Tripathi Says Mirzapur Cast Is Akin To Avengers: 'If One Is In Trouble, All Come Together'
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, opens up about her role and the OTT franchise’s historic big screen transition.
By Seema Sinha
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie, the crime-thriller is officially making its massive theatrical debut tomorrow, September 4, 2026. This historic transition marks the first time a major Indian web series has expanded into a standalone theatrical film franchise. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the cinematic venture is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and brings the raw, unfiltered "bhaukaal" of the Purvanchal underworld to theatres nationwide. The series thrilled audiences on OTT with its gritty depiction of UP’s ruthless underworld—led by the iconic Kaleen and Munna Bhaiya. Amid the rising buzz and fan excitement, Shweta Tripathi, best known for her role as Golu Gupta, opens up about the franchise’s journey from an OTT crime drama to becoming a much-anticipated big-screen project.
Reflecting on the franchise’s journey, Tripathi says that when the cast began shooting Mirzapur nearly eight years ago, they never imagined it would become such a massive cultural phenomenon.
"None of us could have predicted the journey it would take. As actors, you hope your work connects with people, but very rarely does a show become part of everyday conversations, memes, celebrations and even the language people use. Mirzapur did that. It made us their Guddu Bhaiya and Golu Didi. Today, people don’t just watch the show; they care about the characters and root for them,” Tripathi tells ETV Bharat.
“Before it was decided that Mirzapur would be a big screen project, there was a lot of discussion about the possibility. Gradually that possibility became a reality and then there were various rounds of scripts deciding what the story would be,” shares Tripathi.
What excites her the most about the project is that 98 percent of the cast and crew remain the same for the movie, which she says is a great feeling.
“We have become a big family. We are all rooting for each other. If someone falls sick, someone’s spot is not available or is in trouble, then the rest come together like the Avengers. People often talk negatively about the industry but there is also a lot of love, care and support for each other. Be it Rasika, Sonal, Shriya, Anangsha, Harshita… all of us stand for each other. Our happiness is not personal; it is all shared and this is also because of the director. This energy also comes from a nourishing and safe environment,” she furthers.
Tripathi attributes Mirzapur’s massive expansion to its fans. “This has happened because of fans’ love. The movie is like a thank you, hug and appreciation to them because how else do we tell them that we love them and are grateful for the love they have given us. Guddu Bhaiyya and Golu Didi have become household names. We want them to enjoy the new ras and the flavour of the movie.”
Rather than a continuation of Season 3, Mirzapur: The Movie, which was shot extensively across Mumbai, Varanasi (Banaras), and multiple locations in Rajasthan including Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, serves as a standalone prequel set in 2018 (placed between episodes six and seven of Season One). This allows the narrative to deep-dive into the early, violent father-son dynamics of the region.
Since it is a prequel, fan-favourite characters who died later in the streaming series—most notably Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) and Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee)—are being resurrected for the big screen. While Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya) and Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit) reprise their legendary roles, the character of Bablu Pandit has been recast with Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar. High-profile actor Ravi Kishan also joins the ensemble in a mysterious, highly anticipated role.
Tripathi heaps praise on new faces in Mirzapur, saying “they are all fantastic.” She furthers, “We are coming with new ingredients for people to get a new taste.”
However, the raw physical violence and action remain completely untouched to preserve the show's gritty realism, report adjustments indicate a 50 per cent reduction in intimate scenes and a handful of muted cuss words for the theatrical presentation. The film features a high-energy, nine-track soundtrack album that heavily utilizes character-driven montages, gritty action sequences, and celebratory set-pieces to build the cinematic world of the franchise.
“Now the scale has gone up. Our cinematographer Sanjay Kapoor shot it so beautifully. Earlier, when it was a web series, people would watch it on phone or on their laptop but now there is a major transition. We have nine songs in the album, some in Shreya Ghoshal’s voice. The new version of Sajanwa is outstanding. Everything a feature film should have has been taken care of majorly. In web series songs don’t get noticed because they are mostly in the background,” says Tripathi.
Tripathi's emotional bond with Golu Gupta, a character she has portrayed for years, has garnered immense love and respect. She highlighted how Golu’s journey from an idealistic young woman to a compelling figure has resonated with viewers.
"I’ve lived with her for years. Golu is one of the strongest girls I know. She began as a young woman who believed in doing the right thing and gradually transformed into someone navigating power, grief, revenge and ambition. Watching audiences grow alongside her has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Even today, I meet young women who tell me they connected with her resilience, her flaws and her refusal to fit into expectations. That’s incredibly moving.”
The movie will feature Golu before her transformation happens in Season 2. “What you are going to see is Golu from Season one when all was well, when she was standing up for a student college election… the Golu who is falling in love with Bablu, the Golu who is completing Bablu’s poetry, who is working on her speech, that driven, bookworm Golu who wants to change the world …you won’t be seeing her doing any action in the movie," Tripathi explains.
She furthers, “I have played Golu Gupta for nine years. For rest of the characters that I played in other projects, I got closure whether it is Shalu from Masaan, or Dr Shreya Pathare from Laakhon Mein Ek, or Shikha Agarwal in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen… but I kept growing with Golu and she kept growing with me. It is not that it is all done. Which is why I love Golu a lot.”
Tripathi says that she gets attracted to roles and characters that show different shades with strengths as well as weaknesses.
“I would like to portray different kinds of shaktis, I don’t want to be just bracketed or categorised into the roles of mother, bhabhi or lover. Who is a good girl? Only bhabhi or lover... Absolutely not! There is so much strength and there is also so much weakness, weakness is the sign of a human. I am interested in playing those kinds of characters where I could be making mistakes. I did this show Kalkoot in which I play an acid attack survivor and when police investigate and find a small pahua (small liquor bottle) with me there is a lot of judgement but when something similar happens with a man nobody would judge him. I drink, my friends drink; does that make us bad people? We judge women a lot. I want to normalise these things through the characters I play.”
Instead of showing women as one-dimensional tropes, Tripathi says, the portrayal should be embedded with with flaws, agency, and relatable everyday struggles.
“We say art is the reflection of society and in society women are killing it. I want the characters that I play on screen to create an impact... the audience is very intelligent. It is high time we show strengths as well as weaknesses in women’s characters, or even the wrong choices we make because in real life all of us do that. All that should be normalised instead of judging women,” Tripathi signs off.