ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Shweta Tripathi Says Mirzapur Cast Is Akin To Avengers: 'If One Is In Trouble, All Come Together'

Mirzapur: The Movie, the crime-thriller is officially making its massive theatrical debut tomorrow, September 4, 2026. This historic transition marks the first time a major Indian web series has expanded into a standalone theatrical film franchise. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the cinematic venture is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and brings the raw, unfiltered "bhaukaal" of the Purvanchal underworld to theatres nationwide. The series thrilled audiences on OTT with its gritty depiction of UP’s ruthless underworld—led by the iconic Kaleen and Munna Bhaiya. Amid the rising buzz and fan excitement, Shweta Tripathi, best known for her role as Golu Gupta, opens up about the franchise’s journey from an OTT crime drama to becoming a much-anticipated big-screen project.

Reflecting on the franchise’s journey, Tripathi says that when the cast began shooting Mirzapur nearly eight years ago, they never imagined it would become such a massive cultural phenomenon.

"None of us could have predicted the journey it would take. As actors, you hope your work connects with people, but very rarely does a show become part of everyday conversations, memes, celebrations and even the language people use. Mirzapur did that. It made us their Guddu Bhaiya and Golu Didi. Today, people don’t just watch the show; they care about the characters and root for them,” Tripathi tells ETV Bharat.

Shweta Tripathi's Golu goes from an idealistic young woman to a compelling figure in the show spanning 3 Seasons (Photo: Special arrangement)

“Before it was decided that Mirzapur would be a big screen project, there was a lot of discussion about the possibility. Gradually that possibility became a reality and then there were various rounds of scripts deciding what the story would be,” shares Tripathi.

What excites her the most about the project is that 98 percent of the cast and crew remain the same for the movie, which she says is a great feeling.

“We have become a big family. We are all rooting for each other. If someone falls sick, someone’s spot is not available or is in trouble, then the rest come together like the Avengers. People often talk negatively about the industry but there is also a lot of love, care and support for each other. Be it Rasika, Sonal, Shriya, Anangsha, Harshita… all of us stand for each other. Our happiness is not personal; it is all shared and this is also because of the director. This energy also comes from a nourishing and safe environment,” she furthers.

Tripathi attributes Mirzapur’s massive expansion to its fans. “This has happened because of fans’ love. The movie is like a thank you, hug and appreciation to them because how else do we tell them that we love them and are grateful for the love they have given us. Guddu Bhaiyya and Golu Didi have become household names. We want them to enjoy the new ras and the flavour of the movie.”

Tripathi says that she gets attracted to roles and characters that show different shades with strengths as well as weaknesses (Photo: Special arrangement)

Rather than a continuation of Season 3, Mirzapur: The Movie, which was shot extensively across Mumbai, Varanasi (Banaras), and multiple locations in Rajasthan including Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, serves as a standalone prequel set in 2018 (placed between episodes six and seven of Season One). This allows the narrative to deep-dive into the early, violent father-son dynamics of the region.