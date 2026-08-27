Shweta Tiwari Gets Apology From Online Abuser, Thanks Raj Thackeray's Party For Tracking Him Down In 3 Days
Shweta Tiwari revealed that an online troll who allegedly abused her sent a handwritten apology after MNS member Snehal Adarkar helped track him down.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari has shared an update on the online abuse she recently faced. The actor revealed that one of the men who allegedly abused her on social media has now been identified and has apologised to her in writing. She credited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) member Snehal Adarkar and her team for helping track him down.
Shweta had earlier called out abusive comments made by several men against women on social media. She shared screenshots of the comments and posted the Instagram accounts of some of the people involved. She also questioned whether such behaviour could be linked to people who claimed to support MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Her posts soon caught the attention of MNS member Snehal Adarkar. Shweta said Snehal reached out to her and assured her that the party did not support such comments or the way these men had spoken about women. She also told the actor that the people involved were not MNS members.
According to Shweta, Snehal did not stop at simply responding to her concerns. She told the actor that the team would try to identify the person behind the abusive messages and asked her to give them a few days.
Shweta has now revealed that the team managed to trace the man within three days. Snehal reportedly shared his phone number with the actor and also sent her a handwritten apology from him.
Sharing the update, Shweta said she was thankful that the matter was taken seriously and followed up without her having to make another request. She wrote, “Within just three days, she sent me the phone number of the person involved. And also a handwritten apology letter by him.”
The actor further thanked Snehal and the MNS team for their efforts. “I genuinely want to thank @adv_snehal_adarkar and the MNS team for taking the effort to look into this, find the person responsible and get back to me without me having to ask them to do it,” she said.
Shweta also revealed that Snehal told her she could reach out to the team if she faced a similar problem in the future. The actor said the response made her feel that her complaint had been taken seriously.
However, Shweta mentioned that one apology does not solve the larger issue of online abuse. She pointed out that social media allows many people to attack women from behind anonymous screens, often believing that they will never face any consequences.
For Shweta, the bigger concern is the mindset behind such behaviour. She said that while tracking down an individual troll is helpful, many more people continue to engage in similar abuse online.