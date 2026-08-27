ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shweta Tiwari Gets Apology From Online Abuser, Thanks Raj Thackeray's Party For Tracking Him Down In 3 Days

Shweta Tiwari Gets Apology From Online Abuser, Thanks Raj Thackeray's Party For Tracking Him Down In 3 Days ( Photo: IANS )

Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari has shared an update on the online abuse she recently faced. The actor revealed that one of the men who allegedly abused her on social media has now been identified and has apologised to her in writing. She credited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) member Snehal Adarkar and her team for helping track him down. Shweta had earlier called out abusive comments made by several men against women on social media. She shared screenshots of the comments and posted the Instagram accounts of some of the people involved. She also questioned whether such behaviour could be linked to people who claimed to support MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Her posts soon caught the attention of MNS member Snehal Adarkar. Shweta said Snehal reached out to her and assured her that the party did not support such comments or the way these men had spoken about women. She also told the actor that the people involved were not MNS members. According to Shweta, Snehal did not stop at simply responding to her concerns. She told the actor that the team would try to identify the person behind the abusive messages and asked her to give them a few days.