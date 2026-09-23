ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shruti Haasan Was Once Close To Marriage, But 'Paperwork' Still Doesn't Convince Her

Shruti explained that she values the bond between two people more than the legal aspect of marriage. For her, being with someone should be a choice that is made every day rather than something defined by paperwork. "I enjoy that my partner and I pick each other every day, but not because of the paperwork," she said.

The actor, who has often been open about choosing her own path, said she is not against marriage but has never felt comfortable with the idea of fitting into a conventional box. "I really like companionship. But, I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box," Shruti said.

Hyderabad: Actor and singer Shruti Haasan has opened up about marriage, companionship and motherhood, revealing that she once came close to getting married but still does not feel the need to make marriage a part of her life. Shruti spoke about her views on relationships during a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast.

The actor also revealed that she had once come close to getting married. Interestingly, she said the idea of marriage itself did not frighten her when she was faced with the possibility of taking that step. "I came close to marriage and it didn't really scare me that much when push came to shove," Shruti said. What continues to bother her, however, is the way weddings can become elaborate and expensive affairs. Shruti questioned the purpose behind spending huge amounts on celebrations and wondered who such displays are really meant for. "I feel like, 'Who are we doing this for?'" she said, adding, "No shaming the big spenders, but that always bothers me. Give it to charity!"

Shruti Haasan is open to motherhood

Shruti also spoke about her desire to become a mother. She said she is open to adoption and would love to experience motherhood, while also expressing an interest in having a biological child. "I am open to adopt. I would really love to just be a mum, but I would also like to try it as an extension of myself in some biological way," she said.

Shruti was previously in a relationship with artist Shantanu Hazarika. The two reportedly parted ways amicably in 2024 after being together for several years, with personal differences being cited as the reason. Since then, Shruti has spoken about focusing on herself, her work and personal growth.

Shruti Haasan's work front

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in 2025, alongside Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan made a cameo in the film, while Pooja Hegde appeared in a special song. The film reportedly grossed around Rs 518 crore worldwide.