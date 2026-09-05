ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal Says She Turned Down Popular Songs Over Raunchy Lyrics: 'Very Male-Heavy'

Shreya Ghoshal Says She Turned Down Popular Songs Over Raunchy Lyrics ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Shreya Ghoshal has been one of the most popular playback singers in Indian cinema for more than two decades. She made her Bollywood singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas when she was just 16. Since then, she has sung in several Indian languages and has given her voice to many hit songs. However, there have also been songs that Shreya chose not to sing. The singer recently spoke about her decision to reject songs with lyrics or presentation that she felt were inappropriate, especially when it came to songs featuring women. During her interaction on a podcast, Shreya explained that the problem is not always limited to the lyrics. According to her, the composition and the way a song is performed also matter. She revealed that she had turned down some popular songs despite knowing that they could have been successful. “The lyrics are one thing. There is also a composition and singing style. There were some popular songs which did very well, but I said no. Thankfully, now, those songs have become quite less,” Shreya said.