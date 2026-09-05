Shreya Ghoshal Says She Turned Down Popular Songs Over Raunchy Lyrics: 'Very Male-Heavy'
Shreya Ghoshal reveals she rejected songs with problematic lyrics, calling the issue patriarchal and saying independent music is slowly changing the industry.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shreya Ghoshal has been one of the most popular playback singers in Indian cinema for more than two decades. She made her Bollywood singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas when she was just 16. Since then, she has sung in several Indian languages and has given her voice to many hit songs.
However, there have also been songs that Shreya chose not to sing. The singer recently spoke about her decision to reject songs with lyrics or presentation that she felt were inappropriate, especially when it came to songs featuring women.
During her interaction on a podcast, Shreya explained that the problem is not always limited to the lyrics. According to her, the composition and the way a song is performed also matter. She revealed that she had turned down some popular songs despite knowing that they could have been successful.
“The lyrics are one thing. There is also a composition and singing style. There were some popular songs which did very well, but I said no. Thankfully, now, those songs have become quite less,” Shreya said.
She also spoke about how female singers have often been offered a limited kind of songs in films. She pointed out that many female-led songs were either designed as glamorous or suggestive numbers, while other types of songs were more often given to male singers or used as romantic duets.
Shreya believes that this is connected to a larger problem within the film industry. “So we have to see where it is stemming from. The problem is for singers and actresses and everyone who is part of this industry. It is a slightly patriarchal, gender-based thing,” she said.
The singer also feels that the situation is slowly changing because independent music has created more opportunities for artists to explore different kinds of songs. However, she believes there is still a long way to go. “But still, I feel it is very male-heavy. I have spoken very strongly about it earlier, and I don’t mind if it is taken in a good way or a bad way,” Shreya added.
This is not the first time Shreya has spoken about becoming more careful about the songs she sings. In a 2025 conversation with Lilly Singh, she said that she had sung some raunchy songs earlier in her career, including Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. She said she would not choose to sing such a song today.
Shreya explained that she has become more aware of the impact of such lyrics over the years. She also recalled feeling uncomfortable when young children sang lyrics from some of these songs without understanding their meaning. “There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified, or objectifying women in general,” she said.
Over the years, Shreya has lent her voice to several popular songs, including Dola Re Dola, Ye Ishq Hai, Teri Ore, Barso Re, Sunn Raha Hai, Manwa Laage, Deewani Mastani, Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya and Angaaron.