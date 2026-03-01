ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Was A Misfit': Shreya Ghoshal Felt Her Voice Was Not The Right Match For Bipasha Basu In Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

Shreya Ghoshal Felt Her Voice Was Not The Right Match For Bipasha Basu In Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Famous playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently opened up about a lesser-known part of her early days as a singer and revealed how she felt like a "misfit" while recording the popular track Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from the film Jism, featuring Bipasha Basu. In a recent interview with a news wire, Shreya looked back at her journey after making her Bollywood debut with Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was just 16 when she lent her voice to songs in the film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Her song Bairi Piya from Devdas won her a National Award and made her an overnight sensation. However, Shreya said that despite such a strong beginning, her journey was not immediately smooth. "Devdas was a great launchpad. When you sing in a film with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, your beginning is very strong. But it took me a long time to get my next song. It was not as if I called everyone every day asking for work. I waited for the right opportunities. I believe every piece of music deserves the right casting, and if it does not happen at the right time, it does not create magic," she said.