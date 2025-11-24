ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Drops Health Update After Leg Injury On Sets Of Eetha, Reacts To Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Idea

Hyderabad: Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared an update on her health after she suffered a leg injury on the sets of her forthcoming flick Eetha. Her fans were concerned after reports of her injury surfaced a few days ago. However, now the actor has confirmed that she has suffered a muscle tear and is currently recovering. She also spoke about the theatrical re-release of her 2013 romantic musical film Aashiqui 2.

During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, the actor replied to many of the questions asked by her fans and followers. To one fan's query regarding her health, the actor replied with humour, saying, "Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Thik ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai, but I'll be absolutely fine."

Another fan suggested the re-release of Aashiqui 2, and Shraddha responded enthusiastically, saying, "I think yeh bohut hi brilliant idea hai. Main producers ko ye suggest karungi. Kyuki mujhe bhi dekhni hai dubara bade parde pe. This is a really good idea."