Shraddha Kapoor Drops Health Update After Leg Injury On Sets Of Eetha, Reacts To Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Idea

Shraddha Kapoor shares her health update after a muscle tear on Eetha's set, and reacts to an Aashiqui 2 re-release idea.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST

Updated : November 24, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared an update on her health after she suffered a leg injury on the sets of her forthcoming flick Eetha. Her fans were concerned after reports of her injury surfaced a few days ago. However, now the actor has confirmed that she has suffered a muscle tear and is currently recovering. She also spoke about the theatrical re-release of her 2013 romantic musical film Aashiqui 2.

During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, the actor replied to many of the questions asked by her fans and followers. To one fan's query regarding her health, the actor replied with humour, saying, "Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Thik ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai, but I'll be absolutely fine."

Another fan suggested the re-release of Aashiqui 2, and Shraddha responded enthusiastically, saying, "I think yeh bohut hi brilliant idea hai. Main producers ko ye suggest karungi. Kyuki mujhe bhi dekhni hai dubara bade parde pe. This is a really good idea."

Shraddha also spoke about her ongoing projects. While she revealed that she has already completed shooting for one yet-to-be-announced film, she confirmed that she is currently working on Eetha, directed by Rahul Mody. "It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on hustle culture. For me, it's a new kind of role, and it's challenging," she said.

According to a newswire, Shraddha injured herself earlier this month while performing Lavani for the film in Aundhewadi near Nashik. The sequence, composed by Ajay-Atul, required fast-paced movements typical of the folk dance. Wearing a Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery and a kamarpatta, the actor reportedly put on over 15 kilos to portray a young Vithabai. A source revealed, "In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result."

Despite director Laxman Utekar halting the shoot, Shraddha insisted on making the day productive by filming close-ups. She later continued shooting emotional scenes in Mumbai, but worsening pain forced the team to pause. The unit is expected to resume work after two weeks.

