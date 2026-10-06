ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shivarajkumar Narrowly Escapes Firecracker Blast During Bail Promotion, Video Viral

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar narrowly escaped a firecracker accident during a promotional event for his latest film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. A firecracker suddenly burst near the actor as he arrived at the venue, creating panic among the crowd. A video capturing the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The blast was loud and triggered a brief moment of panic. Smoke and flames were seen near the actor, who immediately moved away from the spot. Security personnel and people around him quickly surrounded the actor and helped control the situation. Fortunately, Shivarajkumar escaped the incident without any injuries.

Shivarajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, was in Chitradurga on Monday as part of the promotional tour for Bail. The actor was reportedly welcomed by a large number of fans who had gathered to see him. As he entered the venue, a firecracker placed near the entrance suddenly exploded.

The incident took place amid the promotional campaign for Bail, which hit theatres on October 2. Directed by Pavan Wadeyar, the Kannada action crime drama marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sai Kumar, Dheekshith Shetty, Sanjana Anand, Sangeetha, Ramesh Indira and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.

Bail sees Shivarajkumar in the role of Vijay, a police officer whose professional life takes an unexpected turn. The actor appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the film. Speaking during his promotional visit, Shivarajkumar admitted that he was initially apprehensive about how the look and film would be received. However, he said audiences have been appreciating the film and its performances.

The actor also thanked fans for supporting Bail and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres. He recalled the support he has received from audiences in Davangere and other parts of Karnataka over the years, including for films such as Vedha, Karataka Damanaka and Bhairathi Ranagal.

Shivarajkumar also revealed that work on Bail 2 is already being planned. The actor has several other projects lined up as well, including Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth, and A for Anand. With Bail currently running in theatres, Shivarajkumar continues to be busy with multiple projects across Kannada, Telugu and Tamil cinema.