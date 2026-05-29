ETV Bharat / entertainment

'There Should Be A Change': Shiva Rajkumar's Big Statement On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM; Compares Him To Gummadi Narsaiah

Shiva Rajkumar said Vijay's speeches during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections touched him emotionally. According to him, the actor-turned-politician carries a natural charisma that people instantly relate to. "Vijay sir has that charisma. I was very happy watching the elections and hearing some of the things he spoke about. I felt there should be a change, and if he comes, it will be good. Some people are sincere and God will see that," the Vedha actor said.

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar shared his admiration for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, calling him a sincere leader with a rare connection to common people. In a recent interview with a newswire, the veteran actor spoke warmly about Vijay's political rise and even compared him with tribal rights leader Gummadi Narsaiah, whose biopic he is currently working on.

Vijay's political entry has been one of the biggest talking points in South India over the last few months. After launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the actor made a stunning political debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and eventually became the Chief Minister with alliance support. His transition from cinema superstar to state leader has drawn reactions from across the film industry, and Shiva Rajkumar's comments have now added to that conversation.

Interestingly, Shiva Rajkumar compared Vijay with Gummadi Narsaiah, the veteran tribal rights activist and former MLA from Telangana. The Kannada actor is currently preparing to portray Narsaiah in an upcoming multilingual biopic. Speaking about the comparison, the actor said what inspired him most was the simplicity and honesty seen in leaders like Narsaiah. He added that people rarely come across personalities who remain grounded despite public attention and influence. He said he sees similar qualities in Vijay. According to him, both men connect with ordinary people in a genuine and heartfelt way.

He also spoke about the growing trend of film celebrities entering politics. He believes actors can bring positive change because they already understand public emotions and social issues through their interaction with audiences. However, he clarified that he personally has no plans to enter politics. "I am already serving people in my own way through cinema," he said, while adding that his wife Geeta, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister Bangarappa, is free to make her own political choices if she wishes.

On the film front, Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for the release of Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Shiva Rajkumar plays a key role in the film, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.