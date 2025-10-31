ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Fame Actor Sudhir Dalvi Critical; Locals & Maharashtra CM Contribute Rs 5 Lakh Each

Mumbai/Shirdi: Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is best known for essaying the role of Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is reportedly critical. The respected actor, who had earned immense love and respect for portraying Sai Baba on screen, is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Reports also claim that the medical treatment of Dalvi has brought his family under great financial burden. With treatment expenses expected to reach approximately Rs 15 lakh, the family of Dalvi addressed their fans and well-wishers for help and support. Responding to the matter, the residents of Shirdi stated that they are going to donate Rs 5 lakh to support the well-known actor's treatment.

A meeting of the Shirdi villagers was held to discuss the aid. Former Shirdi municipal president Kailas Kote said that the villagers wanted to contribute "a petal instead of a flower," symbolising their collective devotion and gratitude toward Dalvi. He revealed that funds amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh, which were left over from the public contributions collected during the 2025 Shri Ram Navami festival, were allocated for Dalvi's treatment. An additional Rs 50,000 was added, bringing the total contribution from the Shirdi residents to Rs 5 lakh.