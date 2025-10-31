Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Fame Actor Sudhir Dalvi Critical; Locals & Maharashtra CM Contribute Rs 5 Lakh Each
Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi is critically ill. Shirdi residents and the Maharashtra CM have extended financial aid for his treatment.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST
Mumbai/Shirdi: Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is best known for essaying the role of Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is reportedly critical. The respected actor, who had earned immense love and respect for portraying Sai Baba on screen, is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Reports also claim that the medical treatment of Dalvi has brought his family under great financial burden. With treatment expenses expected to reach approximately Rs 15 lakh, the family of Dalvi addressed their fans and well-wishers for help and support. Responding to the matter, the residents of Shirdi stated that they are going to donate Rs 5 lakh to support the well-known actor's treatment.
A meeting of the Shirdi villagers was held to discuss the aid. Former Shirdi municipal president Kailas Kote said that the villagers wanted to contribute "a petal instead of a flower," symbolising their collective devotion and gratitude toward Dalvi. He revealed that funds amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh, which were left over from the public contributions collected during the 2025 Shri Ram Navami festival, were allocated for Dalvi's treatment. An additional Rs 50,000 was added, bringing the total contribution from the Shirdi residents to Rs 5 lakh.
In addition to the villagers' support, the Saibaba Sansthan Trust has also stepped in to extend help. Employees of the Trust have voluntarily agreed to donate half a day's salary to aid the veteran actor's medical expenses.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has also intervened. The CMO promptly announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Medical Relief Fund, according to information shared with ETV Bharat.
Apart from Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Sudhir Dalvi is also known for his role as Rishi Vashishtha in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987). He also appeared in movies, including Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989), Xcuse Me (2003) and Woh Huye Na Hamare (2006).