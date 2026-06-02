ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shilpa Shinde Admits Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Were False: 'Had No Other Option'

Shilpa admitted that this was the first time she was publicly confessing that the allegations were not true. "Main aaj iske through bol rahi hun woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hun," she said, adding that a settlement was later reached and her pending payments were cleared. Shilpa's exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2016 created major headlines. At the time, she was involved in a bitter dispute with the production house.

Speaking on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa opened up about the legal battle and emotional turmoil she faced during that period. In a candid conversation, she revealed that she filed the complaint because she felt trapped and had no other way to fight back. "Nobody knows this. I am not scared of saying the truth. I had filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I came out of that situation after reaching a settlement," she said.

Hyderabad: Television actor Shilpa Shinde has made a startling revelation about one of the most controversial chapters of her career. The actor, who became a household name as Angoori Bhabhi in the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against the show's producer during her exit from the series was false.

According to her, the conflict began when she was allegedly pressured to sign an exclusive contract that would restrict her from taking up other work opportunities. She claimed that after refusing to comply, she faced mounting pressure and was gradually pushed out of the show. Shilpa recalled being suddenly informed that there would be no shoot for her from the next day and later reading reports that she had been removed from the series.

The actress further alleged that legal notices worth crores of rupees were sent to her, leaving her feeling cornered. She said the situation became so overwhelming that she felt she had no choice but to take drastic steps. Explaining why she filed the complaint, Shilpa revealed that even during the process of registering an FIR, she was advised that serious allegations would be necessary. "The police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to write serious allegations," she said.

Shilpa also shared that one of her friends questioned her decision at the time and asked if she understood the consequences of what she was doing. However, she believed she had no other option. Looking back, she admitted that the producer's reputation suffered because of the allegations. "Bechara woh usme badnaam hogaya," she said, acknowledging the impact the controversy had on him.

The actor revealed that after a lengthy dispute, both sides eventually reached a settlement. Her pending dues were cleared, and an understanding was reached that neither party would publicly speak against the other in the future. Interestingly, Shilpa said that despite the ugly fallout, relations have improved over the years. She even returned to work with members of the team later and said their relationship is now cordial. "Today, our relationship is very good," she said.