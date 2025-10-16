ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Plea to Travel Abroad In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case, Cites Change In Plans

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty, who, along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra, is facing allegations in a Rs 60-crore cheating case, on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that she was withdrawing her application seeking permission to travel abroad, stating that her plans had not materialised.

Shetty's advocate, Niranjan Mundargi, made the submission before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. He told the court that the actor was no longer pressing her application.

"As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application," Mundargi said.

The court accepted the withdrawal and posted the couple's pending plea seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against them for further hearing on November 17.

The LOC was issued by the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is investigating the complaint lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari. Kothari has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, Shetty and Kundra induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, and later diverted the funds for their personal use.