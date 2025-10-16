Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Plea to Travel Abroad In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case, Cites Change In Plans
Actor Shilpa Shetty withdrew her Bombay High Court plea seeking permission to travel abroad in a Rs 60-crore cheating case, saying her plans didn't materialise.
Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty, who, along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra, is facing allegations in a Rs 60-crore cheating case, on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that she was withdrawing her application seeking permission to travel abroad, stating that her plans had not materialised.
Shetty's advocate, Niranjan Mundargi, made the submission before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. He told the court that the actor was no longer pressing her application.
"As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application," Mundargi said.
The court accepted the withdrawal and posted the couple's pending plea seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against them for further hearing on November 17.
The LOC was issued by the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is investigating the complaint lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari. Kothari has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, Shetty and Kundra induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, and later diverted the funds for their personal use.
Last month, the couple had approached the High Court seeking suspension of the LOC to enable them to travel abroad for professional commitments and a leisure trip between October 2025 and January 2026.
During earlier hearings, the bench had expressed reservations about allowing leisure travel when the accused were facing charges of cheating and fraud. The court had observed that it would consider their request only if they were willing to deposit the disputed Rs 60 crore amount.
Shetty had sought permission to visit the United States, where she had been invited to attend an event in the last week of October. The bench had then asked her to submit the official agreement or invitation.
Mundargi had clarified that no agreement could be signed until Shetty obtained permission from the court to travel abroad. He also noted that both Shetty and Kundra had cooperated fully with the probe and had appeared before investigators for questioning.
