ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Denies Viral Reservation Post: 'Do Not Fall For This Fake News'

The controversy began after a screenshot, allegedly from Shilpa's Instagram account, started circulating widely on social media. The post contained comments on the reservation system, including the line, "You can't get skill through reservation." As the screenshot gained traction online, many users believed it to be genuine and began sharing it across platforms.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has strongly denied a viral social media post on caste-based reservation that was falsely attributed to her. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that she never made the statement and urged people not to believe or circulate the fake post.

Putting an end to the speculation, Shilpa issued a clear statement on X. "I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!" she wrote. Her clarification quickly grabbed attention, with fans appreciating the actor for responding promptly and setting the record straight. Several social media users also appealed to others to verify information before sharing screenshots that could spread misinformation.

The fake post had surfaced at a time when discussions around the reservation system were once again gaining momentum online. As debates intensified, the fabricated screenshot was widely circulated, leading many to mistakenly believe that the actor had commented on the issue. However, Shilpa has made it clear that the statement has no connection with her.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the Kannada action thriller KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film also featured Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi and Reeshma Nanaiah. She is currently seen as the host of the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na, where celebrity contestants team up with a parent or an adult child to take part in cooking challenges and light-hearted entertainment segments.