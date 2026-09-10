ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shenpenn Khymsar On 4 Rivers 6 Ranges: 'The Making of This Film Itself Was A Covert Operation'

4 Rivers 6 Ranges is a story Shenpenn Khymsar has carried for 12 years, hoping to tell it on the big screen someday ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Born in Darjeeling, Shenpenn Khymsar is a multifaceted Tibetan exile residing in Vancouver, Canada. His journey as an artist is deeply intertwined with his activism, particularly regarding Tibetan human rights and the representation of Northeast Indian culture.

He made his directorial debut with the 2011 feature-length documentary Journey of a Dream. For his next, the filmmaker switched gears and to make a tragic love story Broken Wings (2022). It made history as the first feature film from Darjeeling in Indian cinema. Given his background, his decision to write, direct and produce Tibetan historical drama 4 Rivers 6 Ranges comes as a natural progression.

For Khymsar, 4 Rivers 6 Ranges is far more than a historical film.

This is a story he has carried for 12 years, hoping to tell it on the big screen someday.

The film chronicles the extraordinary 1959 mission to help the 14th Dalai Lama reach safely in India. The 132 minutes feature is based on Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang’s book Flight at the Cuckoo's Behest. Khymsar's film follows the Chushi Gangdruk (Four Rivers Six Ranges) resistance group through the eyes of Kunga Samten, one of its key members defending their homeland.

4 Rivers 6 Ranges is is based on Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang’s book Flight at the Cuckoo's Behest (Photo: Special arrangement)

After making its world premiere at the 2025 International Film Festival Rotterdam and travelling to several international festivals, 4 Rivers 6 Ranges is now coming to Indian cinemas in Hindi on September 18, 2026. The Hindi version will release across India, including at PVR INOX and other cinemas. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lent his voice to the Hindi version.

Khymsar spent nearly a decade researching for the story. Yet when it came to filming, he had just 19 days.

And those 19 days were anything but easy.

The filmmaker shot at high altitudes. The crew faced sudden weather changes and constant scrutiny from Nepalese authorities. In a striking revelation, the self-taught filmmaker tells ETV Bharat that the production team even had to collect its prop weapons from a police station every morning and return them at the end of each filming day.

Ahead of the release, Khymsar opens up about the long journey behind 4 Rivers 6 Ranges, the risks involved in making it, Hollywood star Richard Gere’s support, the reaction from Chinese media and his upcoming collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shenpenn Khymsar (Photo: Special arrangement)

You spent 12 years making 4 Rivers 6 Ranges. What kept you going for so long?

The most important aspect of my commitment towards making this film was sheerly my moral responsibility as a Tibetan and as an artist. For me, the film is about remembering a crucial chapter of Tibetan history and giving that story the space it deserves.

The film was wrapped in just 19 days. How did you pull that off?

It took me 10 years to research, one full year of pre-production, 19 days of shooting and almost two years of post-production. I had to wrap the shoot in 19 days purely out of urgency.

Since we are not allowed any anti-China activities in Nepal, you are not even allowed to celebrate the birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. I had to present a fake script called The Himalayan Robinhood to get the shooting permits from the Nepal government.