Shenpenn Khymsar On 4 Rivers 6 Ranges: 'The Making of This Film Itself Was A Covert Operation'
Filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar discusses his 12-year journey behind 4 Rivers 6 Ranges, the challenges of its covert 19-day shoot, Richard Gere’s support and working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
By Minal Rudra
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Born in Darjeeling, Shenpenn Khymsar is a multifaceted Tibetan exile residing in Vancouver, Canada. His journey as an artist is deeply intertwined with his activism, particularly regarding Tibetan human rights and the representation of Northeast Indian culture.
He made his directorial debut with the 2011 feature-length documentary Journey of a Dream. For his next, the filmmaker switched gears and to make a tragic love story Broken Wings (2022). It made history as the first feature film from Darjeeling in Indian cinema. Given his background, his decision to write, direct and produce Tibetan historical drama 4 Rivers 6 Ranges comes as a natural progression.
For Khymsar, 4 Rivers 6 Ranges is far more than a historical film.
This is a story he has carried for 12 years, hoping to tell it on the big screen someday.
The film chronicles the extraordinary 1959 mission to help the 14th Dalai Lama reach safely in India. The 132 minutes feature is based on Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang’s book Flight at the Cuckoo's Behest. Khymsar's film follows the Chushi Gangdruk (Four Rivers Six Ranges) resistance group through the eyes of Kunga Samten, one of its key members defending their homeland.
After making its world premiere at the 2025 International Film Festival Rotterdam and travelling to several international festivals, 4 Rivers 6 Ranges is now coming to Indian cinemas in Hindi on September 18, 2026. The Hindi version will release across India, including at PVR INOX and other cinemas. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lent his voice to the Hindi version.
Khymsar spent nearly a decade researching for the story. Yet when it came to filming, he had just 19 days.
And those 19 days were anything but easy.
The filmmaker shot at high altitudes. The crew faced sudden weather changes and constant scrutiny from Nepalese authorities. In a striking revelation, the self-taught filmmaker tells ETV Bharat that the production team even had to collect its prop weapons from a police station every morning and return them at the end of each filming day.
Ahead of the release, Khymsar opens up about the long journey behind 4 Rivers 6 Ranges, the risks involved in making it, Hollywood star Richard Gere’s support, the reaction from Chinese media and his upcoming collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
You spent 12 years making 4 Rivers 6 Ranges. What kept you going for so long?
The most important aspect of my commitment towards making this film was sheerly my moral responsibility as a Tibetan and as an artist. For me, the film is about remembering a crucial chapter of Tibetan history and giving that story the space it deserves.
The film was wrapped in just 19 days. How did you pull that off?
It took me 10 years to research, one full year of pre-production, 19 days of shooting and almost two years of post-production. I had to wrap the shoot in 19 days purely out of urgency.
Since we are not allowed any anti-China activities in Nepal, you are not even allowed to celebrate the birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. I had to present a fake script called The Himalayan Robinhood to get the shooting permits from the Nepal government.
The making of this film itself was a covert operation.
What was the biggest challenge once the camera rolled?
We faced countless challenges every single day during the shoot. Filming at 15,000 feet above sea level was a major hurdle, along with sudden weather changes and heavy rain downpours that we constantly had to work around.
But the biggest challenge was the constant scrutiny on set by Nepal government officials, including the police. Our prop weapons were also seized by the police there. I had to request them to allow us to use them during the shoot. We had to pick up our weapons from the police station every morning and drop them off after the shoot.
With only 19 days available, there was very little room for anything to go wrong. That pressure was always there.
Hollywood veteran Richard Gere attended the special screening in Dharamshala. How did his association with the film begin?
Richard Gere's support meant the world to all of us. Firstly, him being a steadfast supporter of the Tibetan cause for so many years, and as a veteran actor, his words were very encouraging to me as an indie filmmaker. His presence at the Dharamshala screening was especially meaningful because the film is deeply connected to Tibetan history and the struggle of the Tibetan people.
The film has reportedly drawn strong reactions from Chinese media. Did you expect that?
Yes, I knew the Chinese government would react because I know how fragile they are on the inside. I've been an activist for 30 years and am quite experienced with the Chinese mindset and their bluff.
What do you see as the biggest achievement of 4 Rivers 6 Ranges?
The biggest achievement, I think, is that this film was made despite so many major hurdles and roadblocks. Despite budget constraints, first-time actors, shooting at 15,000 feet above sea level and having to complete the shoot in 19 days, it was almost impossible. I'm proud that we Tibetans are taking control of our own narrative and countering the ongoing propaganda.
The film has travelled to festivals around the world. What has that journey meant to you?
The festival circuit is essential for indie films. Navigating this journey has been crucial for our film as well. It has allowed us to reach audiences far beyond where we began.
It had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025 and was later screened at festivals including the Santa Fe International Film Festival and Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, where it won the Best Soundtrack award. The film has also had select screenings across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, as well as in Dharamshala.
For an independent film made under such difficult circumstances, the festival journey itself is something I am proud of.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lent his voice to the Hindi version. You are also working with him on Karma – Running to Stand Still. How did that collaboration begin?
I was introduced to Nawaz by the incredible director Anurag Kashyap about eight years ago. Anurag has always been a major inspiration for me, and I have learnt a lot from him. Nawaz and I became good friends over the years and have written a tailor-made script with him as the lead in my next film.
I've spent many years rewriting the script, and I think the world will see Nawaz bhai in a completely different avatar in Karma - Running to Stand Still.