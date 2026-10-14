ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Papa, I Don't Want To Go': Shekhar Suman Recalls 11-Year-Old Son's Final Words During Battle With Rare Heart Condition

Actor Shekhar Suman ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Shekhar Suman has lived with a loss that, even after three decades, remains an unhealed wound. The actor recently opened up about the death of his 11-year-old son, Aayush, in 1995, recalling his final moments and the helplessness they felt as they watched him battle a rare, incurable heart condition.

In a conversation with a newswire, Shekhar remembered how Aayush's illness came at a time when he was struggling to find work. The family was dealing with the news of their son's terminal condition while the actor was worried about their financial future. Hoping to build his career in films, he had been reluctant to take up television projects. However, circumstances eventually led him to accept a role in the popular sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, directed by Anand Mahendroo and produced by Jaya Bachchan.

A father's desperate hope and a child's final words Shekhar recalled how difficult it was to continue working while worrying about his son's health. A telephone was kept on the sets so his family could reach him with updates. Every time it rang, he feared the worst. "I still don't know how I did it all," he said, describing how he would answer calls with a pounding heart before returning to work on the light-hearted comedy. But nothing could prepare him for the loss that followed. Aayush, who suffered from endomyocardial fibrosis, a rare heart condition, died in 1995 at the age of 11. Remembering his son's final days, Shekhar shared an account that has stayed with him over the years. He recalled that Aayush had begun reciting Sanskrit shlokas shortly before his death. The young boy also spoke about seeing a golden light. "He said he saw a golden light coming, held my hand and told me, 'Papa, I don't want to go. Please save me,'" Shekhar recalled. The actor said Aayush then recited Sanskrit shlokas and expressed his love for everyone around him, including the family's driver. Remembering his son as a beautiful child, Shekhar said the experience was deeply painful for the entire family.