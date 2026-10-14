'Papa, I Don't Want To Go': Shekhar Suman Recalls 11-Year-Old Son's Final Words During Battle With Rare Heart Condition
Shekhar Suman recalls losing 11-year-old son Aayush to a rare heart condition in 1995, sharing his final words and the family's enduring grief.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Shekhar Suman has lived with a loss that, even after three decades, remains an unhealed wound. The actor recently opened up about the death of his 11-year-old son, Aayush, in 1995, recalling his final moments and the helplessness they felt as they watched him battle a rare, incurable heart condition.
In a conversation with a newswire, Shekhar remembered how Aayush's illness came at a time when he was struggling to find work. The family was dealing with the news of their son's terminal condition while the actor was worried about their financial future. Hoping to build his career in films, he had been reluctant to take up television projects. However, circumstances eventually led him to accept a role in the popular sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, directed by Anand Mahendroo and produced by Jaya Bachchan.
A father's desperate hope and a child's final words
Shekhar recalled how difficult it was to continue working while worrying about his son's health. A telephone was kept on the sets so his family could reach him with updates. Every time it rang, he feared the worst. "I still don't know how I did it all," he said, describing how he would answer calls with a pounding heart before returning to work on the light-hearted comedy.
But nothing could prepare him for the loss that followed. Aayush, who suffered from endomyocardial fibrosis, a rare heart condition, died in 1995 at the age of 11. Remembering his son's final days, Shekhar shared an account that has stayed with him over the years. He recalled that Aayush had begun reciting Sanskrit shlokas shortly before his death. The young boy also spoke about seeing a golden light. "He said he saw a golden light coming, held my hand and told me, 'Papa, I don't want to go. Please save me,'" Shekhar recalled.
The actor said Aayush then recited Sanskrit shlokas and expressed his love for everyone around him, including the family's driver. Remembering his son as a beautiful child, Shekhar said the experience was deeply painful for the entire family.
When a mother could no longer bear her son's pain
Shekhar also spoke about the helplessness his wife, Alka Suman, experienced as their son's condition worsened. While he wanted to continue fighting for Aayush's life, Alka reached a point where watching her child suffer became unbearable. Recalling the heartbreaking moment, the actor said his wife pleaded with doctors to let their son go. She told him that Aayush was suffering too much and that the family had reached the end of their struggle.
Shekhar admitted that, although he had initially wanted to fight until the very end, he eventually understood his wife's anguish. The couple had to confront the painful reality of watching their child endure an illness they could not overcome.
'What use were money or fame to me?'
Aayush's death changed Shekhar's outlook on life. The actor, who had been struggling to establish himself professionally, found that success and recognition meant little after losing his son. Yet, he continued working because he had a family to support. "Once he was gone, what use were money or fame to me? But I continued working because I had to take care of my remaining family," he said.
Shekhar and Alka, who married in 1982, also have a younger son, Adhyayan Suman, who went on to become an actor. Shekhar later dedicated his directorial debut, Heartless (2014), starring Adhyayan, to Aayush. The film explored the life of a young man suffering from a heart condition. Even today, the loss remains a part of the family's everyday life. Shekhar revealed that they still spend two to three hours talking and thinking about Aayush every day. "It's a wound that will never heal," he said.