'Winner To Me': Shehnaaz Gill Welcomes Back Brother Shehbaz Badesha After His Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is fast approaching, and ahead of it, the weekend episode had a double eviction, with two contestants leaving the BB house within 24 hours. After Ashnoor Kaur's exit, Shehbaz Badesha became the second contestant to be eliminated. Riteish Deshmukh, who joined host Salman Khan to promote the Marathi edition of the reality show, announced his eviction.

On Sunday's episode, Salman and Riteish kick-started the show with a twist. The contestants were asked to predict who they believed could face eviction. While Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal named Shehbaz, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik pointed towards Malti Chahar. Moments later, Riteish announced that Shehbaz had received the fewest votes, which led to his eviction.

The news deeply affected the housemates, particularly Amaal, who grew emotional upon hearing the result. Following the announcement, Salman Khan told Shehbaz that he would now be recognised "in his own right," rather than only being known as the brother of actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Shehbaz, visibly moved, said that participating in Bigg Boss had been his long-time dream and apologised for previously accusing the makers of showing bias.