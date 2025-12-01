'Winner To Me': Shehnaaz Gill Welcomes Back Brother Shehbaz Badesha After His Bigg Boss 19 Eviction
Shehbaz Badesha was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 just before the finale, but his sister Shehnaaz Gill praised him as her personal winner.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is fast approaching, and ahead of it, the weekend episode had a double eviction, with two contestants leaving the BB house within 24 hours. After Ashnoor Kaur's exit, Shehbaz Badesha became the second contestant to be eliminated. Riteish Deshmukh, who joined host Salman Khan to promote the Marathi edition of the reality show, announced his eviction.
On Sunday's episode, Salman and Riteish kick-started the show with a twist. The contestants were asked to predict who they believed could face eviction. While Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal named Shehbaz, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik pointed towards Malti Chahar. Moments later, Riteish announced that Shehbaz had received the fewest votes, which led to his eviction.
#AmaalMallik : Mera sapna tha Tu aur mai finale jayege.#ShehbazBadesha : Bhai mera sapna tu poora karega. Trophy tu hi jeetega tera bhai khada hai bahar. ❤️🤗pic.twitter.com/t8WvXUyqMV@AmaalMallik @ShehbazBadesha #BiggBoss19 #BB19— Alisha 💖 (@Witty_Alisha) November 30, 2025
The news deeply affected the housemates, particularly Amaal, who grew emotional upon hearing the result. Following the announcement, Salman Khan told Shehbaz that he would now be recognised "in his own right," rather than only being known as the brother of actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Shehbaz, visibly moved, said that participating in Bigg Boss had been his long-time dream and apologised for previously accusing the makers of showing bias.
Shehbaz entered the season as its first wildcard contestant. During the grand premiere, he had lost a public vote to Mridul Tiwari, but later re-entered.
After his eviction, Shehbaz's sister, actor Shehnaaz Gill, took to her Instagram handle and applauded him. She posted a few pictures along with her siblings and wrote in the caption, "Well played @badeshashehbaz, u r the winner to me, welcome back."
Earlier in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated after Salman Khan criticised her for intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal during a task. With this double eviction, Bigg Boss 19 has reached its final countdown. The grand finale is scheduled for December 7 and will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors at 10:30 pm.
The top six contestants heading into the finale week are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.
