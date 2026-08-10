ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Accidentally Swallows Nose Ring During Ishqnama Shoot; Co-Star Saurabh Sachdeva Rushes To Help

Hyderabad: Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently had a scary moment while shooting for her Punjabi romantic drama film Ishqnama. She accidentally swallowed her nose ring during a scene, and that has fans worried about her well-being. A behind-the-scenes video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen running during a scene when her nose ring suddenly comes loose and falls into her mouth. She appears to cough and struggle after the mishap. Her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva is then seen rushing to her and patting her back to help her.

Shehnaaz is also heard trying to deal with the situation and appears to make an attempt to puke. Despite the scary moment, she continued with the shoot. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shehnaaz explained why she decided to post the clip. She wrote, “Before the video, there’s a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment.”