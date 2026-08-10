Shehnaaz Gill Accidentally Swallows Nose Ring During Ishqnama Shoot; Co-Star Saurabh Sachdeva Rushes To Help
Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallowed her nose ring while shooting Ishqnama. A BTS video showed Saurabh Sachdeva helping her, leaving fans worried about her safety.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently had a scary moment while shooting for her Punjabi romantic drama film Ishqnama. She accidentally swallowed her nose ring during a scene, and that has fans worried about her well-being. A behind-the-scenes video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.
In the video, Shehnaaz is seen running during a scene when her nose ring suddenly comes loose and falls into her mouth. She appears to cough and struggle after the mishap. Her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva is then seen rushing to her and patting her back to help her.
Shehnaaz is also heard trying to deal with the situation and appears to make an attempt to puke. Despite the scary moment, she continued with the shoot. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shehnaaz explained why she decided to post the clip. She wrote, “Before the video, there’s a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment.”
The video soon caught the attention of her fans, who expressed concern over the incident and asked her to be more careful while shooting. One user wrote, “You are super strong. Take care.” Another commented, “Take care of your health, Shehnaaz Gill.”
A fan also reacted to the video, saying, “That’s the nath she’s wearing, and the scene was so extreme. Of course, it’s an accident, but it’s so scary. Please be careful; you always get yourself into something risky.” Another user wrote, “OMG... I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe!! You are precious, so take care of yourself!”
The mishap took place during the shoot of Ishqnama, a Punjabi romantic period drama directed by Arvindr Khaira. The film follows Nimma, a young Sikh student and poet from India, who falls in love with Nasima, a Muslim girl from Pakistan. Shehnaaz stars alongside Jayy Randhawa, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anjum Batra and Mahanbir Bhullar.
Shehnaaz will next be seen in the Punjabi romantic comedy Singh vs Kaur 2. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the film also stars Gippy Grewal and is scheduled to release worldwide on September 11 this year.