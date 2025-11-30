ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Remembers Late Actor Dharmendra

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films, died at the age of 89 on Monday.

File- Veteran actor Dharmendra poses for pictures with actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha during the wedding reception of his grandson Karan Deol, in Mumbai. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : November 30, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

New Delhi: Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha penned a lengthy note on his social media as he remembered late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, calling him a "remarkable person". Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", passed away at the age of 89 on Monday.

Shatrughan, who co-starred with Dharmendra in several projects such as "Blackmail" (1973), "Dost" (1974), "Zalzala" (1988), shared a series of pictures on his X handle on Saturday, which featured him alongside the late actor and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The actor said he visited Dharmendra's house recently to pay his tribute to him, where he met his family members.

"On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's @aapkadharam home. It was a heart-touching meeting with his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman," he wrote in the caption.

"It was great meeting them all & remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times," he added.

