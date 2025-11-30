Shatrughan Sinha Remembers Late Actor Dharmendra
Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films, died at the age of 89 on Monday.
By PTI
Published : November 30, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha penned a lengthy note on his social media as he remembered late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, calling him a "remarkable person". Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", passed away at the age of 89 on Monday.
Shatrughan, who co-starred with Dharmendra in several projects such as "Blackmail" (1973), "Dost" (1974), "Zalzala" (1988), shared a series of pictures on his X handle on Saturday, which featured him alongside the late actor and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
On my return from Delhi, went with a very heavy sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend our elder brother's @aapkadharam— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 29, 2025
home. It was a heart touching meeting his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya their handsome sons… pic.twitter.com/mNi5NoeSHT
The actor said he visited Dharmendra's house recently to pay his tribute to him, where he met his family members.
"On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's @aapkadharam home. It was a heart-touching meeting with his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman," he wrote in the caption.
"It was great meeting them all & remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times," he added.
