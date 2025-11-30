ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Remembers Late Actor Dharmendra

File- Veteran actor Dharmendra poses for pictures with actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha during the wedding reception of his grandson Karan Deol, in Mumbai. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha penned a lengthy note on his social media as he remembered late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, calling him a "remarkable person". Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. Shatrughan, who co-starred with Dharmendra in several projects such as "Blackmail" (1973), "Dost" (1974), "Zalzala" (1988), shared a series of pictures on his X handle on Saturday, which featured him alongside the late actor and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.