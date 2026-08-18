'Paid Trolls' Against Sonakshi? Shatrughan Sinha Points Finger At BJP IT Cell
Shatrughan Sinha defends Sonakshi amid trolling, alleges BJP IT cell involvement and addresses speculation about her possible political entry.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha, after she faced heavy trolling for supporting the student protest in Delhi. He also spoke about whether Sonakshi may enter politics in the future.
In a conversation with a newswire, Shatrughan was asked about Sonakshi’s support for the Delhi protest and the questions raised over her stance. Some people had questioned why she had not shown the same support for student protests in Jharkhand. Shatrughan denied the criticism and said Sonakshi had also supported the students of Jharkhand a few days earlier.
He further spoke about his daughter’s strong views on social and political issues. When asked if Sonakshi, who has been vocal about several issues, could enter politics in the future. He said he could not say what she planned to do. “I can't say. Earlier, I used to ask. I can only say she is the most worthy daughter of a worthy father,” he said.
Shatrughan also spoke strongly about the online trolling faced by Sonakshi. He blamed the BJP IT cell and described it as a planned campaign against his daughter. He said that many of the people trolling Sonakshi are paid trolls and that the criticism against her is not organic.
“Many people who troll her and try to create ruckus around her...they are paid trolls. The IT cell that our friends have, the BJP, they are doing it and also those who follow their policies. This trolling is manufactured; they are paid trolls, they don't even know what to say...it is written and given to them,” he said.
Shatrughan said that Sonakshi has handled the criticism strongly and does not pay attention to online trolls. “But Sonakshi has done the right thing by saying that she doesn't even look at trolls. Bahut jaan hai usmein (She is very strong),” he added.
Sonakshi had recently spoken in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the student protesters during the CJP-led protest in Delhi. After Wangchuk was forcefully removed from Jantar Mantar, the actor shared a video expressing concern over the incident.
Sonakshi praised Wangchuk and the students for continuing their protest peacefully. She said, “The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right.” She also praised the young protesters for remaining calm despite the difficulties they faced. “We all know the country’s strength is in its youth,” Sonakshi said.
The actor has faced online criticism on several occasions in the past, including after her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. However, she has continued to speak about issues she feels strongly about.