ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Paid Trolls' Against Sonakshi? Shatrughan Sinha Points Finger At BJP IT Cell

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha, after she faced heavy trolling for supporting the student protest in Delhi. He also spoke about whether Sonakshi may enter politics in the future.

In a conversation with a newswire, Shatrughan was asked about Sonakshi’s support for the Delhi protest and the questions raised over her stance. Some people had questioned why she had not shown the same support for student protests in Jharkhand. Shatrughan denied the criticism and said Sonakshi had also supported the students of Jharkhand a few days earlier.

He further spoke about his daughter’s strong views on social and political issues. When asked if Sonakshi, who has been vocal about several issues, could enter politics in the future. He said he could not say what she planned to do. “I can't say. Earlier, I used to ask. I can only say she is the most worthy daughter of a worthy father,” he said.

Shatrughan also spoke strongly about the online trolling faced by Sonakshi. He blamed the BJP IT cell and described it as a planned campaign against his daughter. He said that many of the people trolling Sonakshi are paid trolls and that the criticism against her is not organic.