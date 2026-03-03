ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Shatak', Film On 100 Years Of RSS, Declared Tax-Free In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Hindi film "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh (2026)", which documents the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been declared entertainment tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by the state's BJP government.

The government on Monday declared the film tax-free for promoting the tradition of national service and values, which the RSS has kept alive for decades, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

"The Hindi film 'Shatak' has been made tax-free across Madhya Pradesh. This film powerfully presents that tradition of national service and values, which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has kept alive for decades," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.