Shashi Tharoor Shuts Down 'Paid Review' Allegations For Praising Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood: 'I'm Not For Sale'

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor has once again shown that he is never short of words, especially when defending himself. The politician recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his glowing review of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba*ds of Bollywood was not a paid post.

The controversy began after Tharoor shared an enthusiastic review of the Netflix satire, calling it "absolute OTT GOLD." In his post, Tharoor wrote that he had been unwell and decided to watch Aryan's show on his sister Smita Tharoor's recommendation. What followed, he said, was a surprisingly brilliant experience.

"I just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. The writing is sharp, the direction fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed," he posted, tagging Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. He concluded warmly: "The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan - you've delivered a masterpiece. @iamsrk, you must be so proud."