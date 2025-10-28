Shashi Tharoor Shuts Down 'Paid Review' Allegations For Praising Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood: 'I'm Not For Sale'
Shashi Tharoor hit back at trolls accusing him of posting a paid review for Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor has once again shown that he is never short of words, especially when defending himself. The politician recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his glowing review of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba*ds of Bollywood was not a paid post.
The controversy began after Tharoor shared an enthusiastic review of the Netflix satire, calling it "absolute OTT GOLD." In his post, Tharoor wrote that he had been unwell and decided to watch Aryan's show on his sister Smita Tharoor's recommendation. What followed, he said, was a surprisingly brilliant experience.
. I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 27, 2025
"I just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. The writing is sharp, the direction fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed," he posted, tagging Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. He concluded warmly: "The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan - you've delivered a masterpiece. @iamsrk, you must be so proud."
Come on sir— Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) October 26, 2025
It is way bellow ur standards to endorse something like this
Good that ur backing up a son of a friend of yours 😎
However, not everyone appreciated the review. Some users accused Tharoor of writing a "paid tweet." One X user mocked him saying, "Shashi Tharoor's new side business – paid reviews." Another commented, "Are you doing paid tweets for Bollywood? I couldn't even tolerate the first 15 minutes."
Are you doing paid tweets for Bollywood ? I couldn’t tolerate even the 15 min of the first episode— exsecular (@ExSecular) October 27, 2025
Mr. Tharoor I would prefer watching an old debate or speech of yours ten times rather than watching this series . Failed to understand what kept you hooked on to this mendacious balderdash, somnolence-inducing monologues, that was an exquisite exercise in intellectual…— Kanishk Gaur (@kanishkgaur) October 27, 2025
One particularly harsh comment read, "I would prefer watching your old debates instead of this series. It was an exercise in intellectual flatulence and collective ennui." Another sarcastic user wrote a long reply doubting whether Tharoor had even watched the show, calling his praise "hyperbolic."
Its good , but masterpiece? Quite overstatement.— Pankaj Singh (@panku51) October 26, 2025
Unfazed, Tharoor responded with his trademark composure. "I'm not for sale, my friend," he wrote, adding, "No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind." His dignified response earned support from fans who appreciated his candour and his willingness to engage politely despite the trolling.
The Ba*ds of Bollywood is Aryan's directorial debut and released on September 18 on Netflix. The satirical series features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
