Shashi Tharoor Shuts Down 'Paid Review' Allegations For Praising Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood: 'I'm Not For Sale'

Shashi Tharoor hit back at trolls accusing him of posting a paid review for Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood.

Shashi Tharoor Responds to Trolls Accusing Him of Paid Promotion for Aryan Khan’s Show
Shashi Tharoor Responds to Trolls Accusing Him of Paid Promotion for Aryan Khan’s Show (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor has once again shown that he is never short of words, especially when defending himself. The politician recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his glowing review of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba*ds of Bollywood was not a paid post.

The controversy began after Tharoor shared an enthusiastic review of the Netflix satire, calling it "absolute OTT GOLD." In his post, Tharoor wrote that he had been unwell and decided to watch Aryan's show on his sister Smita Tharoor's recommendation. What followed, he said, was a surprisingly brilliant experience.

"I just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. The writing is sharp, the direction fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed," he posted, tagging Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. He concluded warmly: "The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan - you've delivered a masterpiece. @iamsrk, you must be so proud."

However, not everyone appreciated the review. Some users accused Tharoor of writing a "paid tweet." One X user mocked him saying, "Shashi Tharoor's new side business – paid reviews." Another commented, "Are you doing paid tweets for Bollywood? I couldn't even tolerate the first 15 minutes."

One particularly harsh comment read, "I would prefer watching your old debates instead of this series. It was an exercise in intellectual flatulence and collective ennui." Another sarcastic user wrote a long reply doubting whether Tharoor had even watched the show, calling his praise "hyperbolic."

Unfazed, Tharoor responded with his trademark composure. "I'm not for sale, my friend," he wrote, adding, "No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind." His dignified response earned support from fans who appreciated his candour and his willingness to engage politely despite the trolling.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood is Aryan's directorial debut and released on September 18 on Netflix. The satirical series features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

