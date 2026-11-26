INTERVIEW | From Assistant Director To Leading Lady: Sharvari On Her Journey, Dream Role And Perspective On Stardom
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Sharvari, who has quickly risen to prominence following her breakout in 2024, discusses her idea of success, upcoming projects, and her approach to acting.
By Seema Sinha
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Sharvari is riding high on a dream run. The actress has rapidly transformed from a promising newcomer into one of Bollywood's most sought-after leads. Following her 2024 breakout, she has consistently landed diverse, high-profile projects with major filmmakers. After a quiet period following her 2021 debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, she broke out in 2024 with the sleeper blockbuster Munjya alongside noticeable turns in Netflix's Maharaj and the action-drama Vedaa.
Sharvari expanded her range across genres in 2026 — earning critical praise in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition Drama Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 2026) and stepping into the Yash Raj Film’s spy universe opposite Alia Bhatt in Alpha (July 2026). In her upcoming release, she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in which Khurrana takes on Rajshri Productions’ iconic character Prem, returning to the big screen after over a decade.
Slated for a theatrical release on November 27, the film marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career. Further on, she has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Beparwah, a romantic action-drama lined up for March 2027. By balancing commercial franchises, critical dramas, and classic family entertainers, Sharvari seems to be building strong momentum.
Sounding modest, Sharvari tells ETV Bharat she's unsure whether she has "made it" yet. When asked if she feels she has finally arrived or become a star, she says, “No, I am grateful for the beginnings that I have had. I don't know whether I have made it and things like that, but I do know that I want to continue to work very, very hard. I still feel like a newcomer. I am constantly learning."
Sharvari says she decided to star in Yeh Prem Mol Liya primarily to avoid getting typecast by taking on a completely new genre, and also because she was drawn to the film's progressive, strong-willed heroine.
“How can you say no to a Sooraj Barjatya film? He is one of the biggest directors of Hindi cinema. He has a legacy of his own and a very distinct cinematic language. The kind of films he makes, I don’t think anybody can make. Across generations, he has made people fall in love with his cinema, with his actors, with the stories. Besides the energy, respect and positivity on such a huge set there is also certain discipline and respect warmth and all that trickles down from the director," she shares.
But as an actor, Sharvari feels, she always react to a script first. "When I heard the script of this film, I was blown away by the concept. I was just excited to be a part of it, and to be directed by Sooraj sir,” she says.
Barjatya recently stated that many leading Bollywood actresses are skeptical to play traditional Indian roles as they fear getting typecast, or getting boxed in a specific image. However, the director praised Sharvari for embracing and wholeheartedly surrendering to "Indian-ness" while also praising her dancing skills and natural grace.
But Sharvari says she does not fear getting boxed into one category because of her broader body of work across action and period films. “My choices as an actor have been quite varied. I have explored different genres and often presented myself differently. Whether it was Maharaj, Main Wapas Aaunga or Alpha, each world has been very different," she says.
Coming from intense action and period projects like Vedaa, Maharaj, and Alpha, then stepping into a classic family romance allowed her to showcase a completely different skill set, she says.
“I finished Main Wapas Aaunga and then came on this set. I came from that love story to this one, both are very different but I was in that same mood, space and feeling. This character Purva is very close to home, it is a topic that every single girl would relate to and also something that I believed in,” she says.
“But every time I am done with a film, I want to do something different. I naturally want to get out of that space, and think about a different genre, different character, different body language, different era. It excites me as an actor, and it keeps me growing and keeps me hungry to learn more,” adds Sharvari, who was attracted to her character, Purva, “because she knows what she wants and makes those around her question generational traditions.”
In Barjatya’s film, Purva refuses to leave her home after marriage because she is the sole caretaker for six women in her family, prompting Ayushmann Khurrana's character (Prem) to move in with her instead. “Ayushmann brings such lovely energy to the set. He is always curious and ready to explore. He has been so versatile which showcases his range. It was wonderful collaborating with him,” she says.
While reflecting on shifting away from her self-described "tomboy" upbringing and action-heavy roles to embrace the traditional aesthetic of a quintessential Rajshri heroine, for Sharvari, the transition was never about consciously trying to become more feminine. She believes that femininity is something that cannot be defined merely by one's appearance or attire. “I didn’t have to make an effort to discover my femininity, it exists within all of us. Femininity is not just about what you wear. It also comes from your values,” she says.
Before facing the camera, Sharvari spent years honing her craft in theatre and acting workshops. Before her debut, she spent nearly six years auditioning. She also worked as an assistant director on major films like Bajirao Mastani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. After years of auditioning and learning the ropes on set, she made her acting debut in the 2020 web series The Forgotten Army.
Her big-screen debut followed in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which earned her the Filmfare Award. Having entered the industry without a film background, she has frequently credited this behind-the-scenes stint with building confidence, technical awareness, and set discipline when she finally stepped in front of the camera.
“Working as an assistant director taught me the value of time and discipline. Being punctual is basic professionalism. I don’t know if it gives me an edge over others but I definitely think that it gave me a lot of experience and a lot of exposure especially because I didn’t know how films are made," she says.
When asked her of any dream role, or director that she wants to work with and pat comes the reply, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Every single day of me being an assistant director, I have only wanted to be in front of the camera. Ever since that time, and it has been a couple of years since Bajirao Mastani, that dream just truly continues to stay in my heart. I feel with each film I am trying to reach a little closer to wanting to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film,” she signs off.