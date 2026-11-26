ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | From Assistant Director To Leading Lady: Sharvari On Her Journey, Dream Role And Perspective On Stardom

Sharvari: 'I still feel like a newcomer and want to continue working hard' ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

By Seema Sinha 6 Min Read

Sharvari is riding high on a dream run. The actress has rapidly transformed from a promising newcomer into one of Bollywood's most sought-after leads. Following her 2024 breakout, she has consistently landed diverse, high-profile projects with major filmmakers. After a quiet period following her 2021 debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, she broke out in 2024 with the sleeper blockbuster Munjya alongside noticeable turns in Netflix's Maharaj and the action-drama Vedaa.

Sharvari expanded her range across genres in 2026 — earning critical praise in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition Drama Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 2026) and stepping into the Yash Raj Film’s spy universe opposite Alia Bhatt in Alpha (July 2026). In her upcoming release, she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in which Khurrana takes on Rajshri Productions’ iconic character Prem, returning to the big screen after over a decade.

Slated for a theatrical release on November 27, the film marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career. Further on, she has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Beparwah, a romantic action-drama lined up for March 2027. By balancing commercial franchises, critical dramas, and classic family entertainers, Sharvari seems to be building strong momentum. Sharvari: 'I have explored different genres and often presented myself differently' (Photo: Special Arrangement) Sounding modest, Sharvari tells ETV Bharat she's unsure whether she has "made it" yet. When asked if she feels she has finally arrived or become a star, she says, “No, I am grateful for the beginnings that I have had. I don't know whether I have made it and things like that, but I do know that I want to continue to work very, very hard. I still feel like a newcomer. I am constantly learning." Sharvari says she decided to star in Yeh Prem Mol Liya primarily to avoid getting typecast by taking on a completely new genre, and also because she was drawn to the film's progressive, strong-willed heroine. “How can you say no to a Sooraj Barjatya film? He is one of the biggest directors of Hindi cinema. He has a legacy of his own and a very distinct cinematic language. The kind of films he makes, I don’t think anybody can make. Across generations, he has made people fall in love with his cinema, with his actors, with the stories. Besides the energy, respect and positivity on such a huge set there is also certain discipline and respect warmth and all that trickles down from the director," she shares. Sharvari and Sooraj BArjatya in a still from Yeh Prem Mol Liya sets (Photo: Special Arrangement) But as an actor, Sharvari feels, she always react to a script first. "When I heard the script of this film, I was blown away by the concept. I was just excited to be a part of it, and to be directed by Sooraj sir,” she says. Barjatya recently stated that many leading Bollywood actresses are skeptical to play traditional Indian roles as they fear getting typecast, or getting boxed in a specific image. However, the director praised Sharvari for embracing and wholeheartedly surrendering to "Indian-ness" while also praising her dancing skills and natural grace. But Sharvari says she does not fear getting boxed into one category because of her broader body of work across action and period films. “My choices as an actor have been quite varied. I have explored different genres and often presented myself differently. Whether it was Maharaj, Main Wapas Aaunga or Alpha, each world has been very different," she says.