Sharad Kapoor Asks, 'What Kind Of Disrespect Is This?' After People Filmed Giving Him Money And Then Took It Back
Sharad Kapoor recently asked for help via a social media post but what he got in return, he says, was humiliation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sharad Kapoor, who recently spoke about his failing health and financial trouble, has now shared a new video in which he speaks about what is happening around him after his video seeking work went viral. He says some people came to meet him and put cash in his hand and shot a video of it. But the money he says was given to shoot video and was taken back from him after the video was shot.
"They gave money in my hand. I could not understand who was doing what," he said in Hindi in the video shared on Tuesday, November 17. "A lot of wrong things are being shown on social media," Sharad said looking confused amid the sudden surge of well-wishers around him. The actor also said that he is unable to understand "what kind of disrespect this is."
Sharad first thanked the film industry and everyone who genuinely cared for him. He said the love he received made him emotional. But then he spoke about the other side of the social media and people who, according to him, are using his condition to generate content.
According to Sharad, some visitors did not even ask him. They just pushed notes into his hands and told him to hold them, recorded the moment, and left. Later, the money was taken back.
After these experiences, the actor shared that he will not meet visitors anymore. "If anyone wants to say something, they can message me or contact my friend Hema," he said with folded hands.
His friend Hema Choudhary, founder of Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, had first brought Sharad’s condition to public attention. She had hoped it would bring him medical help and work. Instead, she said, it has brought a crowd of people wanting bytes, vlogs and donation reels.
In another video, Hema said Sharad does not need publicity but medical attention, rest and dignity. He needs work, so that he can become independent again, Hema shared. “Please, please leave him for his life. Stop making donation reels," said Hema.
Meanwhile, her trust also issued a warning on Instagram. The trust said several fake accounts have come up in Sharad Kapoor’s name, asking people for donations. The trust clarified that it is not associated with any of those accounts.
Sharad earlier shared that after his video seeking work opportunity went viral, celebrities like Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, and Ahmed Khan reached out to him and he is touched by their warm gesture.
Sharad entered filmdom in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt directorial Dastak. The actor then appeared in films like Josh, LOC Kargil, Lakshya, and more. He had recently appealed to his colleagues in the industry for work. He said he was recovering from a leg injury and was struggling.