ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sharad Kapoor Asks, 'What Kind Of Disrespect Is This?' After People Filmed Giving Him Money And Then Took It Back

Sharad Kapoor recently asked for help but what he got in return, he says, was humiliation ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Sharad Kapoor, who recently spoke about his failing health and financial trouble, has now shared a new video in which he speaks about what is happening around him after his video seeking work went viral. He says some people came to meet him and put cash in his hand and shot a video of it. But the money he says was given to shoot video and was taken back from him after the video was shot.

"They gave money in my hand. I could not understand who was doing what," he said in Hindi in the video shared on Tuesday, November 17. "A lot of wrong things are being shown on social media," Sharad said looking confused amid the sudden surge of well-wishers around him. The actor also said that he is unable to understand "what kind of disrespect this is."

Sharad first thanked the film industry and everyone who genuinely cared for him. He said the love he received made him emotional. But then he spoke about the other side of the social media and people who, according to him, are using his condition to generate content. According to Sharad, some visitors did not even ask him. They just pushed notes into his hands and told him to hold them, recorded the moment, and left. Later, the money was taken back. After these experiences, the actor shared that he will not meet visitors anymore. "If anyone wants to say something, they can message me or contact my friend Hema," he said with folded hands.