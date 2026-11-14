ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sharad Kapoor Opens Up On Viral Video, SRK's Josh Villain Seeks Acting Opportunities

Hyderabad: Actor Sharad Kapoor's viral videos have brought back memories of Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 release Josh. Based on his appearance in the viral videos, several people assumed he was facing a financial crunch. However, in a recent video shared by actress and friend Jayaa Bhatacharrya, the actor refuted claims of financial distress. In a video shared by Jayaa on Instagram, Sharad is seen appealing for acting opportunities.

The conversation about Sharad's state of being went viral on social media after videos showed him sending his four pets to an animal welfare center. However, in the video Jaya posted, the actor stated that he is unwell but not in financial difficulties.

It's been nearly four years since Sharad last appeared onscreen. The actor said he is looking forward to be back on sets and doing good work.

Through the video, he also urged Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), one of the oldest autonomous bodies representing actors in India, to support him. "I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. So I will be very very thankful to you if you can support me."

Talking about sending his pets away, the actor said, “I am a little sad today because my 4 children have been sent to a good place. But I want to appeal to the center that I am just looking for good work."

"A little bit of moral support is also enough for me," said Sharad. The actor also said that money is not the issue for him. "The issue is only that I was just looking forward to starting work again. Maybe from January I am going to start work again," he said.

When Jayaa asked about his health condition, which has left many concerned on social media, the actor said, "I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players in the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi. This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it’s gonna be a solid injury."

He also spoke about how he sees the OTT boom as a blessing for actors. "It's a great platform for everybody. In today's time, there are more than 140 crore people in India. And it is worldwide. Netflix caters to at least 5 to 7 billion people. So it's a big opportunity. So if I get an opportunity to work in OTT, I will be so happy. And I will be so thankful to them." Before concluding, Sharad said, "May God bless everybody. Jai Hind."

Interestingly, Sharad in the video once says, "I am a great actor," and he says it in a completely nonchalant manner. It is this confidence that the actor received praise for his role of Bichhu gang leader Prakash who locks horns with SRK's Eagle gang in Josh.

In the film, Sharad was a surprise as Prakash, totally under control and not engulfed by the presence of a superstar like SRK. Josh directed by Mansoor Khan was expected to be a turning point in Sharad's career which continued with him playing supporting roles one after the other until very recently.