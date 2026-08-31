ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shalini Pandey Raises Alarm Over Fake AI Video, Says Technology Is Being Misused To Harm Women

Hyderabad: Actor Shalini Pandey has spoken out against a fake AI-generated video of her that is being circulated online. The actor took to social media on Monday to clarify that the video was completely fabricated and did not depict her. Addressing the issue, Shalini urged people not to share or engage with the video and instead report it immediately.

Taking to her social media handles, the actor wrote, "I want to address a fake, AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me."

Shalini said she was deeply disturbed by the misuse of technology to target and harm people, especially women. She strongly condemned the creation and circulation of such fake content and said that the misuse of technology should not be normalised.

"It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women. I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised," she wrote.