Shalini Pandey Raises Alarm Over Fake AI Video, Says Technology Is Being Misused To Harm Women
Shalini Pandey condemns a fake AI-generated video circulating online, urges people not to share or engage with it, and asks them to report it immediately.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Shalini Pandey has spoken out against a fake AI-generated video of her that is being circulated online. The actor took to social media on Monday to clarify that the video was completely fabricated and did not depict her. Addressing the issue, Shalini urged people not to share or engage with the video and instead report it immediately.
Taking to her social media handles, the actor wrote, "I want to address a fake, AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me."
Shalini said she was deeply disturbed by the misuse of technology to target and harm people, especially women. She strongly condemned the creation and circulation of such fake content and said that the misuse of technology should not be normalised.
"It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women. I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised," she wrote.
The actor also made an appeal to her fans and social media users, asking them to act responsibly if they came across the fake video. She requested people not to share, forward, download or interact with the content, as any kind of engagement could help it reach more people. Instead, Shalini asked everyone to report the video immediately and help stop its circulation.
"If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach," she said.
Shalini’s statement comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. Several actors and public figures have raised concerns about fake videos and images being created and circulated online without their consent.
The actor’s appeal highlights the importance of being careful while consuming and sharing content on social media. Fake and AI-generated content can often spread quickly online, making it important for users to verify such material and avoid contributing to its circulation.
Shalini Pandey was recently seen in a pivotal role in Dhanush’s Idli Kadai. The actor, who rose to fame with her performance in Arjun Reddy, has worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.