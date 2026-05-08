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Shakti Kapoor Debunks Death Hoax, Warns Of Cyber Complaint: 'Please Ignore It'

Shakti Kapoor dismissed viral rumours about his death through a video, assuring fans he is healthy and warning of cyber action against fake news spreaders.

Shakti Kapoor Shuts Down Death Rumours
Shakti Kapoor Shuts Down Death Rumours (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has strongly reacted to false rumours about his death that recently spread across social media platforms, leaving fans shocked and confused. The actor not only dismissed the fake claims but also warned that he plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the misinformation.

The rumours began circulating online earlier this week, with several posts falsely claiming that the 73-year-old actor had passed away. As panic spread among fans, many took to social media to express concern and seek confirmation. Soon after, Shakti Kapoor himself stepped forward to clear the air. On Thursday, the actor shared a video on Instagram directly addressing his followers. Appearing calm and composed, Shakti Kapoor assured everyone that he is perfectly fine and in good health.

"Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it," he said in the video. The actor, known for his comic timing and memorable villainous roles, did not stop at simply denying the rumours. He also expressed anger over the careless spread of fake news and revealed that he intends to file a cyber complaint.

"I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good," he added. The video quickly gained attention online, with fans flooding the comment section with messages of relief and support. Many users condemned the people behind the fake death rumours and called the trend of celebrity death hoaxes insensitive and harmful.

Shakti Kapoor remains one of Bollywood's most recognisable faces, with a career spanning more than four decades. He has acted in nearly 700 films and is loved for both his comic and negative roles. His performances in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, ChaalBaaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag and Chup Chup Ke continue to enjoy popularity among audiences.

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TAGGED:

SHAKTI KAPOOR FAKE NEWS
SHAKTI KAPOOR CYBER COMPLAINT
SHAKTI KAPOOR HEALTH UPDATE
SHRADDHA KAPOOR FATHER SHAKTI
SHAKTI KAPOOR DEATH HOAX

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