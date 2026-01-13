Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo Faces Rs 2 Cr Demand From Hussain Ustara's Daughter, Makers Asked To Halt Release
O' Romeo makers face a legal notice from gangster Hussain Ustara's daughter, seeking Rs 2 crore in damages and a halt to the film's release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 13, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film O' Romeo have landed in a controversy just days after the teaser was released. Director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have reportedly received a legal letter from Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of slain Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara. In the letter, she has demanded Rs 2 crore in damages and has also asked the filmmakers to halt the film's release until her concerns are addressed.
According to reports, the letter was sent last week and is addressed to Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj. Sanober has raised objections over what she believes could be a negative portrayal of her father in the film, which she says may harm her family's reputation.
A newswire quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O' Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family's reputation. Hence, she has asked for Rs 2 crore for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film's release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction."
So far, neither the makers nor the film's cast have issued an official response to the letter or the demands made by Ustara's daughter.
The controversy comes at a time when there are claims that O' Romeo is inspired by true events and even based on the life of Hussain Ustara, who is a Mumbai-based gangster and is known to have a rivalry with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. However, the filmmakers have not confirmed whether the story directly portrays Ustara's life. The teaser of the film carries an "inspired by true events" disclaimer, but the exact plot details remain under wraps.
The teaser shows Shahid Kapoor in a gritty and violent avatar, playing a gunman. An official press release describes his role as "a hitman who develops feelings for Afsha (Triptii Dimri's character), Ustara is drawn into a game of betrayal, love and vengeance. Shahid's menacing and killer look with a bold avatar brings the depth and passion that is the highlight of O' Romeo."
Vishal Bhardwaj had reportedly written a script inspired by Hussain Ustara's life several years ago, but it is still unclear whether O' Romeo is based on that story.
O' Romeo marks Vishal Bhardwaj's third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey and Haider. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal and Disha Patani. O' Romeo is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 13.
