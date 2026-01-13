ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo Faces Rs 2 Cr Demand From Hussain Ustara's Daughter, Makers Asked To Halt Release

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film O' Romeo have landed in a controversy just days after the teaser was released. Director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have reportedly received a legal letter from Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of slain Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara. In the letter, she has demanded Rs 2 crore in damages and has also asked the filmmakers to halt the film's release until her concerns are addressed.

According to reports, the letter was sent last week and is addressed to Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj. Sanober has raised objections over what she believes could be a negative portrayal of her father in the film, which she says may harm her family's reputation.

A newswire quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O' Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family's reputation. Hence, she has asked for Rs 2 crore for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film's release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction."