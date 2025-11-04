ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khans Return Stronger Than Ever To Prove Age Is Just A Number

On November 2, Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday by dropping the long-awaited teaser of his next film, King. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the teaser showcases SRK in a dark, powerful avatar with silver hair, and an intensity fans have never seen before. He flips a King of Hearts card and the voiceover goes: "Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi… Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi… Darr nahi, dehshat hoon." (I don't remember how many I've killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I'm not fear, I'm chaos.)

Hyderabad: Bollywood's biggest icons, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are in no mood to slow down. They are showing that age is just a number. Both superstars, turning 60 this year, have set the internet ablaze, one with his fierce teaser from his upcoming film, and the other with his jaw-dropping physique.

The teaser took over social media instantly. Fans flooded X and Instagram with reactions. One user wrote, "My lord… he is back and how!" Another said, "Box office gonna blasttttt!" Within 24 hours, the King announcement video crossed 90 million+ views across platforms, becoming India's most viewed film announcement in a single day. Fans hailed SRK as unstoppable even at 60.

Meanwhile, Salman, who will turn 60 this December, made headlines for a completely different reason, which is his ripped, shirtless post-workout photos. The actor flaunted his chiseled abs and muscular arms in two pictures shared on X, captioned: "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai... Yeh bina chhode hai." (To achieve something, you have to let go of some things… this is without letting go.)

The post went viral in minutes, with fans calling him "The Fitness Icon of India." His trainer, Rakkesh R. Uddiyar, shared the same photo with the caption, "Welcome Back" on his Instagram handle. Fans praised Salman's dedication, with comments like "OG bodybuilding icon for a reason" and "Man without steroids doing it since 35 years." Many fitness experts even lauded the actor's powerful build, calling it rare to maintain at his age.

For over three decades SRK and Salman have been contemporaries, still ruling their own corners of Bollywood. As SRK prepares to delve into the murkier and bolder side of the world and cinema with King after his summer 2023 blockbuster Jawan, Salman is gearing up for his patriotic actioner Battle of Galwan, in which he plays an Indian Army officer. As the two superstars touch 60s, it is apparent that the the King and the Sultan are here to define superstardom with their film choices, fitness and never diminishing charisma.