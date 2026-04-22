ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Begin Jawan 2 After King? Atlee Plans Bigger Sequel With South Villain - Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Reports about Jawan 2 have started doing the rounds, and fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are already excited. As per the latest update, the actor may once again join hands with director Atlee for a sequel to their blockbuster film Jawan. However, there is no official announcement yet from the makers.

According to a source quoted by a newswire, the idea for Jawan 2 has been in discussion for quite some time. The source said, “A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King.”

This has increased curiosity among fans, who are eager to see King Khan return in the action-packed role once again. The report also shared an interesting update about the casting of the villain in the sequel. “The team is looking to lock in an A-lister from the South as the villain,” the source added. The first film featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.