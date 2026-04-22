Shah Rukh Khan To Begin Jawan 2 After King? Atlee Plans Bigger Sequel With South Villain - Deets Inside
Reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee may reunite for Jawan 2 after King, with a South superstar likely to play the main villain.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reports about Jawan 2 have started doing the rounds, and fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are already excited. As per the latest update, the actor may once again join hands with director Atlee for a sequel to their blockbuster film Jawan. However, there is no official announcement yet from the makers.
According to a source quoted by a newswire, the idea for Jawan 2 has been in discussion for quite some time. The source said, “A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King.”
This has increased curiosity among fans, who are eager to see King Khan return in the action-packed role once again. The report also shared an interesting update about the casting of the villain in the sequel. “The team is looking to lock in an A-lister from the South as the villain,” the source added. The first film featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.
Jawan, released in the year 2023, was a huge success. The movie marked Atlee’s first Hindi film as a director. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role along with other actors, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone was also seen in an extended cameo.
Jawan told the story of a man fighting against corruption in different systems like health, agriculture and defence. The film connected well with the audience and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films, earning more than Rs 1100 crore worldwide.
The film also received big recognition at the National Awards. Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever Best Actor award, which was a major moment in his long career. Singer Shilpa Rao also won an award for the song Chaleya.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. It is expected to be released in theatres on December 24, 2026.