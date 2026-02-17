Shah Rukh Khan Says 'King' Is About Responsibility, Not Power
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the word "King," which has often been used to refer to him by his fans and the industry, has never been about power. For the actor, the word "King" has always been about responsibility, not only to his fans but also to the stories that he chooses to tell.
Shah Rukh Khan recently sat down with a news agency to talk about the title that has followed him for many years, especially since his upcoming movie is titled King. Despite the strong association with the nickname, the actor said his perspective has changed with time.
"The word 'King' has never meant power to me. It has always been about responsibility to the people who believe in you and the stories you choose to tell...," Shah Rukh said.
The actor, who first appeared on television in the 1989 show Fauji, has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades. While he once comfortably carried the tag of "Bollywood King", he now sees it differently.
"As time passes, you realise that what truly matters is not the title, but the intention behind your work," he said.
At this stage of his life, Shah Rukh believes the title serves as a personal reminder rather than a public label. He is currently lending his voice to a special fireworks show, The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky, aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Adventure.
"At this stage of my life and career, the title 'King' feels less like an identity and more like a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose. Whether it's narrating a story aboard the Disney Adventure or choosing my next film, what matters most to me is creating work that brings people together, makes them feel something, and leaves behind a little bit of joy," the 60-year-old said.
SRK has a long association with Disney storytelling. He voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, joined by his sons Aryan and AbRam, who voiced Simba and young Mufasa, respectively. His daughter Suhana will soon share screen space with him in his upcoming film King.
Talking about the emotional pull of The Lion King, SRK said the story remains deeply personal to him because of its themes of growing up and understanding responsibility.
"I find that there's an emotional honesty to animation... There are no human beings in 'The Lion King', and yet this is a deeply human story at its core, centred around the relationship between a father and son, exploring themes of love and loss. That's the magic of animation," he said.
"It helps us reflect on our own lives and relationships in profound ways. I believe this is why stories such as 'The Lion King' endure and are so well-loved even after 30 years," he said.
Calling his latest collaboration with Disney a "full-circle moment", the actor said returning to the world of The Lion King feels like coming home. The show will debut during the ship's maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10.
"I'm excited that more families and fans across Asia will now get to celebrate this classic tale and its iconic music in a brand-new way, creating lasting memories at sea. That emotional connection and celebration of storytelling, where nostalgia and newness come together to make magic, are what make this project truly special and why I happily said yes," he added.
Reflecting on travel and life, Shah Rukh said cruises offer rare moments of calm. "In Shah Rukh's view, cruises teach you to slow down. 'And I think we all need that sometimes.' When you're surrounded by the ocean, there's calm and perspective. The world feels vast, and your worries feel just a little smaller," he mused.
