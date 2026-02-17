ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Says 'King' Is About Responsibility, Not Power

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the word "King," which has often been used to refer to him by his fans and the industry, has never been about power. For the actor, the word "King" has always been about responsibility, not only to his fans but also to the stories that he chooses to tell.

Shah Rukh Khan recently sat down with a news agency to talk about the title that has followed him for many years, especially since his upcoming movie is titled King. Despite the strong association with the nickname, the actor said his perspective has changed with time.

"The word 'King' has never meant power to me. It has always been about responsibility to the people who believe in you and the stories you choose to tell...," Shah Rukh said.

The actor, who first appeared on television in the 1989 show Fauji, has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades. While he once comfortably carried the tag of "Bollywood King", he now sees it differently.

"As time passes, you realise that what truly matters is not the title, but the intention behind your work," he said.

At this stage of his life, Shah Rukh believes the title serves as a personal reminder rather than a public label. He is currently lending his voice to a special fireworks show, The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky, aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Adventure.

"At this stage of my life and career, the title 'King' feels less like an identity and more like a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose. Whether it's narrating a story aboard the Disney Adventure or choosing my next film, what matters most to me is creating work that brings people together, makes them feel something, and leaves behind a little bit of joy," the 60-year-old said.