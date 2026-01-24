SRK Roars In King Date Announcement Video, Promises To End The Year With Fear
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announces the release date of his upcoming film King, a dark Siddharth Anand directorial.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST|
Updated : January 24, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: "This Christmas, fear wears the crown." Not us; this line comes straight from Shah Rukh Khan's King date announcement video. The superstar is all set to return to the big screen this year with his upcoming film King.
The superstar, usually revered as the 'King of Romance' in Hindi cinema, is stepping into a darker space this time. In Siddharth Anand's directorial, SRK will be spreading fear instead of romance.
The actor took to social media to announce the release date of King with an intense video that showcases his striking new avatar. Sharing the announcement video, the actor wrote in the caption, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement." The image shows SRK in a rugged, intense avatar - bloodied, bruised, and visibly battle-worn.
King marks Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's second collaboration after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. King is currently the only SRK project in active production and holds special significance as it brings him together on screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.
According to reports, King will be set across two timelines, with Shah Rukh Khan portraying his character at different stages of life. In the younger timeline, his character is expected to clash with Raghav Juyal, while the older version will confront the primary antagonist, played by Abhishek Bachchan.
There has also been buzz around singer Ed Sheeran's possible involvement in the film's music. The global pop star previously hinted at recording a Hindi song for a Shah Rukh Khan film, which has further raised speculation that it could be for King. However, the makers have yet to officially confirm any details regarding the soundtrack.
The film, which is bankrolled by SRK under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, will be hitting big screens worldwide on December 24, 2026.
