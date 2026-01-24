ETV Bharat / entertainment

SRK Roars In King Date Announcement Video, Promises To End The Year With Fear

King Release Date Announcement ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: "This Christmas, fear wears the crown." Not us; this line comes straight from Shah Rukh Khan's King date announcement video. The superstar is all set to return to the big screen this year with his upcoming film King. The superstar, usually revered as the 'King of Romance' in Hindi cinema, is stepping into a darker space this time. In Siddharth Anand's directorial, SRK will be spreading fear instead of romance. The actor took to social media to announce the release date of King with an intense video that showcases his striking new avatar. Sharing the announcement video, the actor wrote in the caption, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement." The image shows SRK in a rugged, intense avatar - bloodied, bruised, and visibly battle-worn.