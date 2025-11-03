'Not A Villain, But Very Grey': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Intriguing Details About His Character In King
Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 recently, opened up about his character from his upcoming film King. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on November 2, and as always, he made the day extra special for his fans. The superstar celebrated his 60th birthday with two grand surprises, one by releasing a teaser and first look of his upcoming action thriller King, and the other was a meet-and-greet event for the fans in Mumbai later that evening.
During the event, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his upcoming projects, family, recent National Award-winning film Jawan (2023), and most importantly, his latest mysterious and dark role in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is among the most anticipated releases.
SRK talks about his role in KING and recalls how he's done grey characters in films like Darr, Anjaam and others while answering a FANs question about the seemingly villainous charcter of KING!👑❤️@iamsrk #KING #SRKDay #SRKDay2025 #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan #Baadshah… pic.twitter.com/NInJZ4C232— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 3, 2025
In a video clip from the event that has been widely shared on social media, SRK offered fans a glimpse into the psyche of his new on-screen persona. The actor shared, "I just feel, film ke andar na kuch interesting agar hum nahi karenge, toh wohi shots ke andar hero aayega, do gaane gaayega, do fight karega, chala jaayega. Toh, King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi, kitne the kabhi poocha nahi."
He said, "I think storytelling ke liye, aur isliye nahi ki youngsters ab filmein dekhte hain, I think bohot zaroori hai ki mere jaise hero log jo hain, woh alag alag roles play karein. Kuch inspiring ho, kuch aspiring ho, kuch comic ho, kuch romantic ho. So ab main koshish yahi kar raha hoon yaar, ab main, ek do saal mein hi film hoti hai ek achchi badi waali, because I also know ki films banana abhi thoda aur mushkil ho gaya hai. Toh humein bohot dhyaan se banana chahiye, ki aapko let down na karein."
Speaking further about his character, Shah Rukh added, "So, not to say it's a villain or not... Yes, he's a very dark character. A very grey character. Aur mujhe lagta hai bohot interesting hoga. Bohot ruthless hai. Toh yeh jitni bhi linein hain iske andar, I think more or less yeh uss character ko darshati hai, batati hai. So yes, I hope aap logo ko bohot pasand aaye. Iska matlab yeh nahi ki jo yeh karta hai woh aap bhi karo."
He continued, "So it's not ki main villain bhi play kar raha hun, ya sirf negative. Yeh role bada accha hai, aur bohot interesting hai. Toh film I think, Sid ne jaise ki hai, bohot interesting aur bade scale pe hai. So I hope you enjoy, just the character."
While Shah Rukh refrained from revealing major plot details, his words confirmed that King will feature him in a layered, morally complex role - something that fans haven't seen from him in years. The film also marks a special collaboration, as it features his daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal role alongside Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.
