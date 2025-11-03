ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Not A Villain, But Very Grey': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Intriguing Details About His Character In King

Hyderabad: Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on November 2, and as always, he made the day extra special for his fans. The superstar celebrated his 60th birthday with two grand surprises, one by releasing a teaser and first look of his upcoming action thriller King, and the other was a meet-and-greet event for the fans in Mumbai later that evening.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his upcoming projects, family, recent National Award-winning film Jawan (2023), and most importantly, his latest mysterious and dark role in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is among the most anticipated releases.

In a video clip from the event that has been widely shared on social media, SRK offered fans a glimpse into the psyche of his new on-screen persona. The actor shared, "I just feel, film ke andar na kuch interesting agar hum nahi karenge, toh wohi shots ke andar hero aayega, do gaane gaayega, do fight karega, chala jaayega. Toh, King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi, kitne the kabhi poocha nahi."