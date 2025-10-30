ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Scene From The Ba***ds Of Bollywood During 'Ask SRK' Session

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Scene From The Ba***ds Of Bollywood During 'Ask SRK' Session ( Photo: IANS, Series Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again reminded us all that his fan interactions are some of the entertaining moments on social media. The actor hosted the "#AskSRK" session on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening. Known for his quick-witted humour and warm connection with fans, the actor kept the internet buzzing with his witty and funny responses. Fresh off his first National Film Award win, Shah Rukh Khan decided to celebrate his recent streak of success, which includes his award win, the release of his son's new series, by engaging directly with fans. Announcing the session, he wrote, "Hi everyone. It's been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let's start." Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Scene From The Ba***ds Of Bollywood During 'Ask SRK' Session (Photo: X)