Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Scene From The Ba***ds Of Bollywood During 'Ask SRK' Session
Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite scene from Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood during a witty #AskSRK session, delighting fans with his trademark humour.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again reminded us all that his fan interactions are some of the entertaining moments on social media. The actor hosted the "#AskSRK" session on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening. Known for his quick-witted humour and warm connection with fans, the actor kept the internet buzzing with his witty and funny responses.
Fresh off his first National Film Award win, Shah Rukh Khan decided to celebrate his recent streak of success, which includes his award win, the release of his son's new series, by engaging directly with fans. Announcing the session, he wrote, "Hi everyone. It's been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let's start."
As always, fans flooded the comment section with questions, ranging from his upcoming film King to his family, his career, and even his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. One fan asked the superstar, "What is your favourite scene from bads of bollywood??" to which SRK responded, "The ending so unexpected!!!"
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix on September 18, stars Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh in key roles. The series, co-written and directed by Aryan Khan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for the next season.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film reportedly features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and Suhana Khan.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that SRK might also appear in Alpha, the upcoming spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. According to a newswire, he is expected to reprise his role from the YRF Spy Universe, potentially setting the stage for Pathaan 2. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
