Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Salman Khan's Birthday Wish, Reveals He Followed His Advice For Shirtless Look In King
Shah Rukh Khan responds to Salman Khan's 61st birthday wish, revealing how the superstar's advice inspired his hard work on his shirtless physique.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gave fans another reason to celebrate their friendship as the two superstars shared a special exchange on social media on the occasion of the former's 61st birthday. While Salman wished him a lifetime of youth and happiness, Shah Rukh responded with a revelation about how the superstar had inspired him to work on his physique.
On Monday, November 2, Salman took to his Instagram Stories to wish Shah Rukh on his special day. Sharing the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from SRK's upcoming film King, Salman penned a warm birthday message for his longtime friend. "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (I wish you stay young forever, The King)," he wrote, tagging Shah Rukh in the post.
Shah Rukh was quick to respond to Salman's wishes. Reposting his message on his Instagram Stories, the actor thanked him and added a playful reference to his much-talked-about shirtless appearance in King. "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki (I did the hard work because you said that the shirtless body looks good). Love u bhai always," Shah Rukh wrote.
The friendly response quickly became a special moment for fans, especially those who have followed the journey of the two Bollywood superstars over the years. Their exchange also brought attention to SRK's transformed physique, which has been one of the talking points surrounding his upcoming film.
SRK's 61st Birthday Celebrations At Mannat
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh made his 61st birthday memorable for fans by returning to the iconic balcony tradition at his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Hundreds of fans gathered outside his Bandra bungalow, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. After skipping the balcony appearance last year due to crowd control measures, SRK made a much-awaited appearance this time. He greeted the crowd with a warm namaskar, waved at his fans and, of course, struck his signature open-arms pose.
The celebrations were not limited to Mannat. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with birthday greetings and pictures of the superstar. A giant projector outside his residence also displayed a handwritten message from Shah Rukh, thanking fans for their constant love and wishes. The makers of King added to the celebrations by giving fans a special musical treat. The film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was unveiled on his birthday.
Sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, the romantic track also features an English rap penned by Ed Sheeran. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh's reunion with the filmmaker after Pathaan. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.