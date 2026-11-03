ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Salman Khan's Birthday Wish, Reveals He Followed His Advice For Shirtless Look In King

Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Salman Khan's Birthday Wish ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gave fans another reason to celebrate their friendship as the two superstars shared a special exchange on social media on the occasion of the former's 61st birthday. While Salman wished him a lifetime of youth and happiness, Shah Rukh responded with a revelation about how the superstar had inspired him to work on his physique.

On Monday, November 2, Salman took to his Instagram Stories to wish Shah Rukh on his special day. Sharing the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from SRK's upcoming film King, Salman penned a warm birthday message for his longtime friend. "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (I wish you stay young forever, The King)," he wrote, tagging Shah Rukh in the post.

Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Salman Khan's Birthday Wish (Photo: Instagram) Shah Rukh was quick to respond to Salman's wishes. Reposting his message on his Instagram Stories, the actor thanked him and added a playful reference to his much-talked-about shirtless appearance in King. "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki (I did the hard work because you said that the shirtless body looks good). Love u bhai always," Shah Rukh wrote. The friendly response quickly became a special moment for fans, especially those who have followed the journey of the two Bollywood superstars over the years. Their exchange also brought attention to SRK's transformed physique, which has been one of the talking points surrounding his upcoming film.