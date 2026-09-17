ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Performs Aarti At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration - Watch Video

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan kept his appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration away from the cameras, but a video from the private gathering has now given fans a glimpse of the superstar. The actor was seen taking part in the Ganpati celebrations and performing the aarti at Antilia.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen holding the aarti plate and offering prayers in front of the Ganpati idol. The actor appeared to be fully involved in the ceremony as members of the Ambani family stood around him. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani also performed the aarti during the celebration.

Shah Rukh chose a simple look for the occasion. He wore a shimmery white shirt with black trousers and kept his overall appearance understated. The video has now been widely shared on social media, giving fans a rare look at SRK taking part in the family celebration.