Shah Rukh Khan Performs Aarti At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration - Watch Video
Shah Rukh Khan made a quiet entry at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration before a video captured him performing Ganpati aarti inside Antilia.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan kept his appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration away from the cameras, but a video from the private gathering has now given fans a glimpse of the superstar. The actor was seen taking part in the Ganpati celebrations and performing the aarti at Antilia.
In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen holding the aarti plate and offering prayers in front of the Ganpati idol. The actor appeared to be fully involved in the ceremony as members of the Ambani family stood around him. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani also performed the aarti during the celebration.
September 16, 2026
Shah Rukh chose a simple look for the occasion. He wore a shimmery white shirt with black trousers and kept his overall appearance understated. The video has now been widely shared on social media, giving fans a rare look at SRK taking part in the family celebration.
The actor’s presence was not immediately noticed by the paparazzi as he did not stop for photographs while arriving at Antilia. Several other Bollywood stars were seen posing outside the venue, while Shah Rukh managed to enter without much attention. His pictures and videos from inside the celebration later emerged online.
Another picture from the event showed Shah Rukh standing beside Nita Ambani while Ranveer Singh performed the aarti. Ranveer wore a white kurta-pyjama along with a Nehru jacket.
The celebration brought together several well-known names from the Hindi film industry. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were among the celebrities who attended the event.
Shah Rukh has also been part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his family in the past. He has spoken about celebrating the festival at home and joining his family for prayers and visarjan.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for the release of King. Siddharth Anand has directed the film, which also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi in important roles. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 24.